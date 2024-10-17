A Brigham Young University student faces three charges of lewdness involving a child.

Rodney DeJel, 26, was student teaching at Cascade Elementary School as part of his university program on April 12 when the incident is alleged to have occurred. DeJel was charged after three female sixth-grade students said he touched them in an inappropriate fashion.DeJel will make his first appearance in Orem's 4th Circuit Court on May 11. Upon conviction, each class-A misdemeanor charge is punishable by as much as one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Paul Richards, BYU spokesman, said the university would not discuss taking any disciplinary action of its own until the results of the court case are known.