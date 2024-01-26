The first touchdown of a former running back's life put the Buffalo Bills back in the Super Bowl Sunday and sent the Denver Broncos home from the playoffs in untypical fashion - without embarrassment.

Carlton Bailey, unheralded on a team known for offense, scored on an 11-yard interception return in the third quarter to highlight a defensive drama and bring the Bills the AFC championship with a 10-7 over the Broncos."In high school, I just blocked," Bailey said after his second career interception ended a scoreless tie. "It couldn't come at a better time."

It came at 9:32 of the third quarter, as Denver quarterback John Elway attempted a screen pass to Steve Sewell. The ball was tipped by Jeff Wright and floated directly into Bailey's hands.

Elway and Sewell had combined to help Denver control the ball in the first half, but Elway was unable to finish the game and Sewell wound up fumbling the ball away with 1:28 to play to kill the Broncos' chances of pulling out an improbable victory.

The Broncos, who had won on all four of their previous trips to the AFC title game, went home falling short of the Super Bowl. On the other hand, Denver has been blown out of four Super Bowls and this season they will at least be able to say they came close.

"They're all tough," Denver Coach Dan Reeves said. "Really and truly. If you get blown out, that's embarrassing, so those are tough losses to take, too. But it doesn't make it any easier (to lose a close game). You can't go in that locker room and say, `you just lost 10-7. You guys ought to be real happy.' Ain't nobody happy in there."

Denver kicker David Treadwell missed all three of his field goal attempts and his Buffalo counterpart, Scott Norwood, scored the Bills' other points in the fourth quarter.

"We decided early in the game there wasn't going to be a `Drive III'," said Buffalo cornerback Kirby Jackson, referring to comebacks Elway directed in the 1986 AFC championship game and again last week in the division round against Houston.

Elway was unable to attempt one of his trademark last drives because he took a shot to the thigh in the third quarter and limped off for good 2:20 into the fourth quarter.

Gary Kubiak, who a week earlier announced he would retire at the end of the season, replaced Elway and was able to draw the Broncos within three points with 1:43 left.

The Broncos then recovered an onside kick and had a chance to pull out a win, but after Kubiak hit Sewell inside Buffalo territory, Sewell fumbled the ball and Jackson recovered to clinch the victory with 1:28 to play.

"That's what a championship game is supposed to be like," Bills quarterback Jim Kelly said. "All during the course of the week, you heard about Elway, Kelly and the whole offense and didn't hear much about either defense."

Asked how it felt to be outscored by his own defense, Kelly said - "Who cares? We're going to the Super Bowl."

Conversely, Kubiak cared little that he finished with more passing yardage than either Elway or Kelly.

Kubiak completed 11 of 12 passes for 136 yards while Elway was good on 11 of 21 for 121 yards and Kelly completed 13 of 25 for 117 yards.

"Everybody always says when the offense doesn't move, `What was your problem?' " Kelly said after the Bills' lowest-scoring game at home since a 9-6 triumph over the New York Jets in 1988. That was also the last time Buffalo failed to score an offensive touchdown and still won.

"There wasn't any problem.It's just that they played one hell of a defense. It's the team we played, the Denver Broncos. They kept pressure on for 60 minutes . . . we stayed poised."

After a surprising first half in which the Broncos wasted one scoring chance after another, the game seemed likely to turn on a defensive play. And it did.

"It was supposed to be Shane Conlan's blitz," Bailey said of his fellow inside linebacker, "and we switched it up. But, hey, Jeff Wright made the play by tipping the pass."

Wright also made a 12-yard sack, one of four by Buffalo's maligned defense, ranked 27th in the NFL this season. Denver, top-ranked in the AFC on defense, made one sack and two interceptions.

Denver kept Buffalo's offense in check all day with one of the Broncos' weapons being punter Mike Horan. He set an AFC championship game record with a 76-yard punt in the third quarter.

Sewell emerged as the unexpected weapon the Bills couldn't contain, turning short passes from Elway into major gains in the first half. Unfortunately for the Broncos, it did them no good on the scoreboard.

Sewell caught six first-half passes for 71 yards (seven for 78 overall), while Buffalo's Thurman Thomas snared one pass for five yards. Thomas gained 72 yards for the day on 26 carries.

The Broncos finished the half with 123 yards, compared with 58 for the Bills, but they were undone by Treadwell.

The Bills were held scoreless at halftime of a game for the first time since Dec. 30, 1990 at Washington and the 0-0 tie at intermission was the first in the AFC championship game since 1983 (New York Jets at Miami).

The game's tone was set on the second play of the game, when Simon Fletcher sacked Kelly for a loss of eight yards. Fletcher's 13.5 sacks this season helped the Broncos improve from 34 to 52 sacks over last year.

But the Buffalo defense, maligned this season as end Bruce Smith spent much of the campaign on the bench with a knee problem, was up to the challenge.

Denver took over at its 45 and Elway completed his first pass of the game for 11 yards. But his third-down pass was tipped by Cornelius Bennett to end the drive.