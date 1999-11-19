Editor’s note: After years of court battles, the case against a 17-year-old Mountain View High student convicted of attempting to rape a 15-year-old classmate in 1997 was expunged in court and police records.

PROVO — An Orem man will wait until next month before being sentenced for attempted rape.

The man, now 19, was scheduled to appear Thursday before 4th District Judge Donald Eyre. But his attorney requested a delay, and sentencing was rescheduled for Dec. 9.

The man was convicted in August of attempting to rape a 15-year-old fellow Mountain View High student two years ago. After a gathering of friends in an Orem home, the pair left together in a car and stopped in a church parking lot. At the trial, their testimonies differed about what happened in the back seat of the car.