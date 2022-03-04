‘Our hearts go out to the Ukrainians,’ U.S. biathlon official says
Utah leaders like Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney talk about what the Olympics brought to the state and what can be gained by hosting again.
The last time the United States did not send a team to an Olympics was in 1980, when many Western nations stayed away from the Summer Games in Moscow.
Decision between 2030 and 2034 Winter Games bid now coming mid 2022
The new leaders of Utah’s bid to host another Olympics, four-time Olympic speedskater Catherine Raney Norman and Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller group of companies, are pitching pride in the legacy left for the community by the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City.
Pop & lock it: Breakdancing now an Olympic sport. Does that mean anything for Utah Winter Games bid?
Breakdancing will join skateboarding, surfing and climbing as so-called “urban” Olympic sports starting in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. But don’t expect a similar change to the Winter Olympics, which Utah hopes to host again in 2030 or 2034.
For Gov.-elect Spencer Cox, bringing the Olympics back to Utah in the next decade or so would give Utahns a chance to show the world they’ve grown even more since successfully hosting the 2002 Winter Games.
The mayor of Vancouver, Canada says he won’t get behind an attempt to bring the Olympics back unless indigenous people are put in charge.
Leaders of Utah’s effort to bring the Winter Games back to Salt Lake City are seeking help from national and international Olympic officials to make it less risky to host again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that delayed the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo for a year.
The price tag for hosting another Olympics in Utah is going to be higher than the $1.35 billion estimate released two years ago, according to leaders of the effort to bring another Winter Games to the state, especially with new expenses related to the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.
