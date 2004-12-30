Editor’s note: This case was dismissed in November 2005. More information can be found here .

OREM — One of the most popular professors at Utah Valley State College was arrested Christmas Day on charges of possession of child pornography.

Stephen Miraglia, a behavioral science professor, now faces 11 felony charges of sex exploitation of a minor.

Miraglia was voted “Outstanding Faculty of the Year” by the graduating class of 2003, and was selected as “Teacher of the Year” for the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences in 2004.

According to the charges, Miraglia’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce in March, told FBI investigators she had found a journal detailing her husband’s “emotional and physical” attraction to teenage boys.

The charges, filed in Provo’s 4th District Court, allege 11 pornographic images of boys ages 7 to 12 were found on Miraglia’s home computer.

Miraglia was arrested Dec. 25 and released on $50,000 bail Dec. 27. He will next appear in court Jan. 6.

Miraglia, who was hired by the school in 2000, had been dismissed from UVSC for unrelated reasons earlier this month.

“The official reason for dismissal is his responsibility for a working climate of hostility and distrust within the department,” UVSC spokesman Derek Hall said in a statement.

Hall said Miraglia told a department chair he had “acted out” sexually on campus, although an internal investigation by the university found no evidence of illegal activities on campus.

Additionally, no misuse or evidence of pornography was found on his college-issued computer.

The FBI has interviewed the department chairperson, several faculty members and several spouses of employees, Hall said.

Miraglia and his lawyer met with college officials and the assistant attorney general and did not petition for his contract with the school to be re-evaluated, Hall said.

A phone call to the Miraglia residence was not returned.

E-mail: jhyde@desnews.com