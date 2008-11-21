CEDAR CITY — A jury has convicted a man accused of shooting a police officer here.

The jury deliberated about two hours before finding Bryan Featherhat guilty of attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies.

Featherhat, 32, was accused of shooting Cedar City Police Officer Jason Thomas with a shotgun when the officer attempted to help him get a car stuck out of the snow in January 2007. Thomas has since recovered from his injuries and testified against Featherhat at trial.

Featherhat will be sentenced on Jan. 6.

— Ben Winslow