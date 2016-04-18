Editor’s note: The defendant in this case pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, a second-degree felony, in 2016. It was reduced to a class A misdemeanor in 2019 as part of a plea deal after he successfully completed two and a half years of probation.

LINDON — A man who crashed into a Lindon home Sunday was high on mushrooms and told an officer he believed he had died, police said.

Riley S. Parry, 29, of Pleasant Grove, allegedly caused other wrecks before crashing into the garage of a home at 928 E. 230 North around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A Lindon police officer said he responded to the home, where several walls and a second vehicle had been damaged, and reported finding Parry inside a Ford Mustang.

"Parry was laughing about the matter and asking if I was OK and if this was real," a police affidavit filed in 4th District Court states.

Parry allegedly told the officer he believed he was dead.

"I asked Parry what was going (on) tonight. He replied that he had taken Xanax and mushrooms and died," the officer wrote. "I asked Parry what his name was, to which he replied, 'When I was alive?' Parry provided his name and date of birth from his 'life when (I) was alive.'"

Police say Parry hit the garage door of the house and that impact pushed a vehicle parked in the garage into the home's interior walls. Prior to that collision, Parry allegedly rammed into multiple cars and ran over a motorcycle with the Mustang.

"It should be mentioned that the driver was (seen outside) of the Mustang and seated on the motorcycle pretending to ride it, including making engine noises with his mouth," the affidavit states.

Police say Parry failed multiple sobriety tests. He allegedly told officers he had "taken a guitar and smashed out windows" of his car and another vehicle.

Investigators estimated damage from the incident at $100,000.

Parry was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of criminal mischief, felony drug possession, DUI and failure to remain at the scene of an accident. He remained in jail Monday.

Parry has no significant criminal history in Utah, according to a search of court records.

In an unrelated incident, a Salem man was arrested about an hour earlier on Sunday after police say he crashed a stolen car into a Payson home while intoxicated and then fled. No one was injured.

