2018 Olympics

Amy Donaldson: Lindsey Vonn retires the most successful U.S. alpine skier ever, but it’s her resilience that is legendary
Lindsey Vonn won three Olympic medals, four World Cup titles, 137 World Cup podiums and 433 races. But what’s really most admirable about the 34-year-old skier is her resilience.
Reno-Tahoe, one of Salt Lake City’s competitors to bid for another Winter Games, dropped out Monday, leaving only Denver also still in the running to be chosen by the U.S. Olympic Committee.
The Russians triumphed in the no-NHL tournament where they were favored, winning the men’s hockey gold medal Sunday at a Winter Olympics where they couldn’t even be called Team Russia, use their colors or celebrate while listening to their anthem.
The team that became a cultural phenomenon back home — hey, even Mr. T is a fan — delivered the ultimate prize on the biggest stage, capturing the gold medal with a riveting upset of Sweden.
If we ever want to dispel this darkness that creeps ever thicker, we need to do more building and less bullying.
Kellogg’s announced a new Gold Medal edition box that will feature snowboarder Chloe Kim, who became the youngest woman ever to win a gold medal at 17-years old, according to the Deseret News.
The Americans’ gold medal drought in women’s hockey — finally — is over.
The U.S. women’s cross country team of Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall won gold in the team sprints Wednesday night. It’s the first cross-country Olympic medal for the U.S. since 1976.
As she headed up the steepest, most grueling hill of her life in third place, Jessica Diggins thought to herself just winning an Olympic medal was no longer good enough.
Vonn grasps moment 8 years in the making to earn bronze for the grandfather she hopes would be proud
Lindsey Vonn earned her second bronze, and third Olympic medal, with a time of 1:39.69, just .47 of a second behind gold medalist and current World Cup leader Sofia Goggia, Italy, and her time of 1:39.22. Vonn was overcome with emotion afterward.
Park City Nordic Combined athlete Bryan Fletcher enjoys last Olympic experience with rising U.S. stars
Park City Nordic Combined athlete Bryan Fletcher enjoys his last Olympic experience with rising U.S. stars, including University of Utah student and Park City resident Ben Berend.
Two members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will compete in February’s 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
Back at the last Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin exuberantly talked about chasing five gold medals this time around. Now it turns out she’ll only enter three races at the 2018 Games.
Dani Cameranesi scored two goals and added an assist, and the United States will play for the gold medal that has eluded them for nearly two decades after shutting out Finland 5-0 Monday.
Nick Goepper wasn’t ready four years ago. He can admit that now.
The memories are impossible to ignore. Justin Olsen sees him in the start house. Elana Meyers Taylor hears him on her track walks. Mentions of his name bring some members of the team to tears, and others still can’t fully open up about how difficult moving on has been.
Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic made a stunning run from back in the pack to take the Olympic super-G title on Saturday, with a mistake costing Lindsey Vonn a spot on the podium.
Matthias Mayer of Austria won the Olympic men’s super-G on Friday, breaking Norway’s 16-year grip on the title.
Meghan Agosta and Sara Nurse each scored in the second period and defending Olympic champion Canada clinched the top spot in pool play by edging the United States 2-1 on Thursday in an early showdown between the dominant powers in women’s hockey.
American Fork company KT Tape is the exclusive provider of kinesiology tape for the U.S. Olympic team, and at least one Utah athlete used the USA-emblazoned blue tape in a unique way that caught the attention of fans and the company.
There’s no Cold War intrigue, no “Miracle on Ice” in the making, no chance of relishing the best players in the world.
Brittany Bowe posted the second-fastest time in the 1,000 meters and then waited for the last four pairs to go.
Four-time Olympic snowboarder Shaun White earns historic gold for Team USA with the same high-flying, high-risk tricks that have made him famous.
A passion for speedskating has carried Jerica Tandiman through grueling training, disappointing races and to her first Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. She will skate the 1,000-meter long track race Wednesday night at the Gangneung Oval.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson can’t remember ever scoring twice on the same shift. The three-time Olympian looking for her first gold medal is just happy to give the Americans a bit of a boost.
Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon shared tears of sorrow when they were left off the Olympic team four years ago, each of them passed over in decisions that could have gone either way.
The 17-year-old won gold in men’s slopestyle snowboarding on Sunday, drilling his final run to put up a score of 87.16, good enough to edge Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris and give the United States its first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games.
Known for her hard-charging style on skis, Lindsey Vonn is not taking any chances off the slopes.
It was a historic moment, and it happened even before the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics had officially begun.
As the Olympics get underway, one Utah family tells how faith and freedom pushed them to risk everything.
Hamlin made history at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi when she became the first U.S. athlete to win an Olympic singles luge medal in the sport’s 50-year Olympic history. The Pyeongchang Games are her fourth Olympics.
Here are the 14 native Utah athletes competing in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games — and all the events and times they will be competing.
As expected, the state’s Olympic Exploratory Committee on Wednesday unanimously endorsed a hefty report recommending Salt Lake City go after another Winter Games.
Utah’s leaders don’t need to sound like a bunch of country bumpkins willing to do whatever is necessary to bring the Games back. We’ve done this before, and nearly got badly burned.
When April Meservy recorded her cover of U2’s “With or Without You” more than five years ago, she never intended for anyone to hear it.
Reporter Amy Donaldson was only a few hours into her time at the Rio Olympics when she was about to have her most awkward Olympic moment as a journalist.