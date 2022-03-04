2018 Olympics

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
United States' Lindsey Vonn celebrates after taking third place during the women's downhill race, at the alpine ski World Championships in Are, Sweden, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
Sports
Amy Donaldson: Lindsey Vonn retires the most successful U.S. alpine skier ever, but it’s her resilience that is legendary
Lindsey Vonn won three Olympic medals, four World Cup titles, 137 World Cup podiums and 433 races. But what’s really most admirable about the 34-year-old skier is her resilience.
By Amy Donaldson
Feb 10, 2019 10:18 p.m. MST
FILE - Fireworks explode during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremony Sunday, Feb. 24, 2002 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Utah
Reno-Tahoe pulls out of competition for Winter Olympics, leaving Salt Lake and Denver
Reno-Tahoe, one of Salt Lake City’s competitors to bid for another Winter Games, dropped out Monday, leaving only Denver also still in the running to be chosen by the U.S. Olympic Committee.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Nov 12, 2018 2:22 p.m. MST
Sports
Russians win hockey gold with 4-3 OT win over Germany
The Russians triumphed in the no-NHL tournament where they were favored, winning the men’s hockey gold medal Sunday at a Winter Olympics where they couldn’t even be called Team Russia, use their colors or celebrate while listening to their anthem.
By Associated Press
Feb 25, 2018 1:06 a.m. MST
Sports
Column: American curling team creates a new ‘Miracle on Ice’
The team that became a cultural phenomenon back home — hey, even Mr. T is a fan — delivered the ultimate prize on the biggest stage, capturing the gold medal with a riveting upset of Sweden.
By Associated Press
Feb 24, 2018 9:04 a.m. MST
USA's Shaun White won the Men's Halfpipe Snowboard at the Phoenix Snow Park during day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
Family
Fergie’s controversial national anthem and missteps at the Olympics — why bullying needs to stop
If we ever want to dispel this darkness that creeps ever thicker, we need to do more building and less bullying.
By Carmen Rasmusen Herbert
Feb 23, 2018 1:30 p.m. MST
FILE- In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Chloe Kim, of the United States, jumps during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Before Kim won gold in the snowboarding halfpipe event, her in
Sports
Team USA’s Olympic star Chloe Kim will appear on this cereal box
Kellogg’s announced a new Gold Medal edition box that will feature snowboarder Chloe Kim, who became the youngest woman ever to win a gold medal at 17-years old, according to the Deseret News.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 23, 2018 10:57 a.m. MST
2018 Olympics
US women end drought, beat Canada for gold in a shootout
The Americans’ gold medal drought in women’s hockey — finally — is over.
By Associated Press
Feb 22, 2018 12:37 a.m. MST
Jessica Diggins, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the during women's team sprint freestyle cross-country skiing final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Sch
Sports
U.S. women end Olympic medal drought in cross-country with thrilling gold-medal finish
The U.S. women’s cross country team of Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall won gold in the team sprints Wednesday night. It’s the first cross-country Olympic medal for the U.S. since 1976.
By Amy Donaldson
Feb 21, 2018 9:28 a.m. MST
2018 Olympics
Drought over: U.S. women win 1st Olympic cross-country medal
As she headed up the steepest, most grueling hill of her life in third place, Jessica Diggins thought to herself just winning an Olympic medal was no longer good enough.
By Associated Press
Feb 21, 2018 9:14 a.m. MST
Sports
Vonn grasps moment 8 years in the making to earn bronze for the grandfather she hopes would be proud
Lindsey Vonn earned her second bronze, and third Olympic medal, with a time of 1:39.69, just .47 of a second behind gold medalist and current World Cup leader Sofia Goggia, Italy, and her time of 1:39.22. Vonn was overcome with emotion afterward.
By Amy Donaldson
Feb 20, 2018 10:50 p.m. MST
In this multiple exposure photo, Bryan Fletcher, of the United States, jumps during the trial jump of the nordic combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Sports
Park City Nordic Combined athlete Bryan Fletcher enjoys last Olympic experience with rising U.S. stars
Park City Nordic Combined athlete Bryan Fletcher enjoys his last Olympic experience with rising U.S. stars, including University of Utah student and Park City resident Ben Berend.
By Amy Donaldson
Feb 20, 2018 9:10 p.m. MST
USA's Jerica Tandiman competes during a women's 1000-meter race of the Speed Skating World Cup in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.
Faith
Two Mormon athletes will compete in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games
Two members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will compete in February’s 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
By Trent Toone
Feb 20, 2018 10:43 a.m. MST
Sports
Shiffrin drops out of Olympic downhill after schedule change
Back at the last Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin exuberantly talked about chasing five gold medals this time around. Now it turns out she’ll only enter three races at the 2018 Games.
By Associated Press
Feb 19, 2018 10:45 a.m. MST
Sports
US women back in gold medal game with 5-0 win over Finland
Dani Cameranesi scored two goals and added an assist, and the United States will play for the gold medal that has eluded them for nearly two decades after shutting out Finland 5-0 Monday.
By Associated Press
Feb 18, 2018 11:55 p.m. MST
Sports
Goepper’s journey back from depression ends with 2nd medal
Nick Goepper wasn’t ready four years ago. He can admit that now.
By Associated Press
Feb 18, 2018 9:19 p.m. MST
Sports
‘The hardest year': USA Bobsled carries on without Holcomb
The memories are impossible to ignore. Justin Olsen sees him in the start house. Elana Meyers Taylor hears him on her track walks. Mentions of his name bring some members of the team to tears, and others still can’t fully open up about how difficult moving on has been.
By Associated Press
Feb 17, 2018 7:01 p.m. MST
2018 Olympics
Ledecka wins surprise Olympic super-G title with late charge, mistake costs Lindsey Vonn a medal
Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic made a stunning run from back in the pack to take the Olympic super-G title on Saturday, with a mistake costing Lindsey Vonn a spot on the podium.
By Associated Press
Feb 16, 2018 10:49 p.m. MST
Sports
Austria’s Mayer wins Olympic super-G, Ted Ligety doesn’t finish
Matthias Mayer of Austria won the Olympic men’s super-G on Friday, breaking Norway’s 16-year grip on the title.
By Associated Press
Feb 15, 2018 9:25 p.m. MST
Sports
Canadian women take 1st Olympic showdown against US 2-1
Meghan Agosta and Sara Nurse each scored in the second period and defending Olympic champion Canada clinched the top spot in pool play by edging the United States 2-1 on Thursday in an early showdown between the dominant powers in women’s hockey.
By Associated Press
Feb 14, 2018 11:11 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah company KT Tape in Olympic spotlight thanks to its adhesive tape
American Fork company KT Tape is the exclusive provider of kinesiology tape for the U.S. Olympic team, and at least one Utah athlete used the USA-emblazoned blue tape in a unique way that caught the attention of fans and the company.
By Jed Boal
Feb 14, 2018 3:12 p.m. MST
Sports
Column: Olympic hockey with all the excitement of the AHL
There’s no Cold War intrigue, no “Miracle on Ice” in the making, no chance of relishing the best players in the world.
By Associated Press
Feb 14, 2018 9:08 a.m. MST
2018 Olympics
American speedskaters, including Kearns’ Jerica Tandiman, still seeking 1st Olympic medal
Brittany Bowe posted the second-fastest time in the 1,000 meters and then waited for the last four pairs to go.
By Associated Press
Feb 14, 2018 8:12 a.m. MST
Sports
USA’s Shaun White earns historic gold with high-flying, high-risk tricks
Four-time Olympic snowboarder Shaun White earns historic gold for Team USA with the same high-flying, high-risk tricks that have made him famous.
By Amy Donaldson
Feb 13, 2018 10:20 p.m. MST
Jerica Tandiman reacts after competing in the women's 500 meters during the U.S. Olympic long track speedskating trials, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Sports
Kearns speedskater Jerica Tandiman says Mormon faith, family helped her achieve Olympic dream
A passion for speedskating has carried Jerica Tandiman through grueling training, disappointing races and to her first Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. She will skate the 1,000-meter long track race Wednesday night at the Gangneung Oval.
By Amy Donaldson
Feb 13, 2018 3:26 p.m. MST
Sports
US women beat Russia 5-0, early showdown with Canada next
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson can’t remember ever scoring twice on the same shift. The three-time Olympian looking for her first gold medal is just happy to give the Americans a bit of a boost.
By Associated Press
Feb 13, 2018 1 p.m. MST
2018 Olympics
Nagasu, Rippon help lead Americans to figure skating bronze
Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon shared tears of sorrow when they were left off the Olympic team four years ago, each of them passed over in decisions that could have gone either way.
By Associated Press
Feb 11, 2018 10:43 p.m. MST
Red Gerard, of the United States, smiles after winning gold in the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Sports
Teen Gerard wins slopestyle snowboarding for USA’s 1st gold
The 17-year-old won gold in men’s slopestyle snowboarding on Sunday, drilling his final run to put up a score of 87.16, good enough to edge Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris and give the United States its first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games.
By Deseret News
Feb 10, 2018 10:06 p.m. MST
Sports
Gotta hand it to Vonn: US ski star wears gloves at Olympics
Known for her hard-charging style on skis, Lindsey Vonn is not taking any chances off the slopes.
By Associated Press
Feb 9, 2018 5:45 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Koreas share historic handshake at Olympic opening ceremony
It was a historic moment, and it happened even before the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics had officially begun.
By Associated Press
Feb 9, 2018 10:17 a.m. MST
Jiyeon Song, far right, attends a baby shower with friends as she prepares for the birth of her first child on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.
InDepth
Escape from North Korea: Journey of faith lands couple in Utah
As the Olympics get underway, one Utah family tells how faith and freedom pushed them to risk everything.
By Erica Evans
Feb 7, 2018 11:09 p.m. MST
Luge athlete Erin Hamlin holds the American flag at a press conference in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Sports
Luge athlete Erin Hamlin selected to carry the flag for Team USA
Hamlin made history at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi when she became the first U.S. athlete to win an Olympic singles luge medal in the sport’s 50-year Olympic history. The Pyeongchang Games are her fourth Olympics.
By Amy Donaldson
Feb 7, 2018 9:50 p.m. MST
Nathan Chen of the USA, competes in the Figure Skating Team Event-Men's Single Skating Short Program, at Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Sports
Utah Olympians Competing in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games
Here are the 14 native Utah athletes competing in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games — and all the events and times they will be competing.
By Deseret News
Feb 7, 2018 4 p.m. MST
Politics
‘We did it once; we can certainly do it twice': Another Olympic bid for Salt Lake recommended
As expected, the state’s Olympic Exploratory Committee on Wednesday unanimously endorsed a hefty report recommending Salt Lake City go after another Winter Games.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 7, 2018 1:25 p.m. MST
A view of downtown Salt Lake City as it appeared during the 2002 Olympics.
Opinion
Another Olympics? This time, Utah should be making demands on the IOC
Utah’s leaders don’t need to sound like a bunch of country bumpkins willing to do whatever is necessary to bring the Games back. We’ve done this before, and nearly got badly burned.
By Jay Evensen
Feb 6, 2018 9:55 a.m. MST
“It was like a dream that I hadn’t even thought to dream," April Meservy said of seeing Canadian figure skaters Eric Radford and Meagan Duhamel perform to her song.
Entertainment
How a Provo singer’s U2 cover made it into this year’s Olympics
When April Meservy recorded her cover of U2’s “With or Without You” more than five years ago, she never intended for anyone to hear it.
By Court Mann
Feb 5, 2018 7:15 a.m. MST
Amy Donaldson is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 6, 2011.
Opinion
So just what is our Olympic expert’s most awkward Olympic moment?
Reporter Amy Donaldson was only a few hours into her time at the Rio Olympics when she was about to have her most awkward Olympic moment as a journalist.
By Doug Wilks
Feb 4, 2018 8:38 a.m. MST
