The Knights of Mayhem put on a jousting performance at the Utah Renaissance Faire. The event returns to Thanksgiving Point Aug. 24-25.

(CAP ONLY) Cindy White (left) and Walter Schwemmer (right) dance to the Bavarian musical group Alpiners USA as part of the Oktoberfest celebration at Snowbird Mountain Resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah Sunday, Sept., 6, 2009. The celebration which has activities for the entire family will continue each weekend through the first week of October. Mike Terry, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s time to get hungry — for Utah Jazz stories, for medieval combat, and yes, for actual food. This weekend’s noteworthy events include the Utah Renaissance Faire, the Bratwurst-Eating Championship and a visit from "Long Shots and Layups" author Michael G. Snarr. We’ve also got visiting comedian Chris Gethard and yoga at a local pet adoption center. Here are the details.

‘Long Shots and Layups’ author visit

The rise of the Utah Jazz in the ’80s and ’90s was an unlikely one. Michael G. Snarr, who worked for the Jazz for nearly 30 years, gives new insights into Utah’s beloved team in his new book, “Long Shots and Layups: Memories and Stories from the Golden Era of the Utah Jazz.” He’ll be at the King’s English Bookshop on Thursday to share some stories. Aug. 23, 7 p.m.; 1511 S. 1500 East; free (801-484-9100, kingsenglish.com).

Utah Renaissance Faire

The Knights of Mayhem put on a jousting performance at the Utah Renaissance Faire. The event returns to Thanksgiving Point Aug. 24-25. | Provided by the Utah Renaissance Faire

Ah, the medieval ages. Simpler times. The Utah Renaissance Faire returns to Thanksgiving Point for another old-timey mix of full-contact jousting, armored combat and booths full of medieval goods. The beloved Harp Twins will also be there. Girdles and tunics encouraged. Aug. 24-25, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi; $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors, $8 for children, free for children ages 5 and younger (utahrenfaire.org).

Chris Gethard at Wiseguys

If this ends up anything like truTV’s surreal, totally bonkers “The Chris Gethard Show,” you’re in for a treat. The standup comedian and comedy writer, known for the aforementioned show and frequent late-night TV appearances, headlines Wiseguys Comedy Club for two consecutive shows. Gethard manages to be gentle, kind and self-deprecating while also being totally unpredictable — no easy feat. Aug. 24-25, 7 and 9:30 p.m.; 194 S. 400 West; $15; ages 21 and older permitted (801-532-5233, wiseguyscomedy.com).

Bratwurst-Eating Championship

OK, so you like bratwurst. But how much could one person eat in 10 minutes? Wonder no longer! The second annual Snowbird Annual Bratwurst-Eating Championship is almost upon us. As part of Snowbird’s ongoing Oktoberfest celebration, attendees can watch competitive eaters from across the U.S. cram their gullets. (Last year’s winner ate more than 30 brats.) Come learn what “the meat sweats” really look like. Aug. 25, 1:45 p.m.; Snowbird Center Event tent, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Dr., Snowbird; event is free, parking is $5 (snowbird.com/oktoberfest).

Yoga with Adoptable Cats

Do downward-facing dog, then adopt an upward-looking cat. Sugar House’s Best Friends Pet Adoption Center hosts a special hour of yoga with adoptable cats and kittens. It’s all the rage right meow. Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m.; 2005 S. 1100 East; free, but a donation of $10 or a bag of dry cat food is encouraged; spots reserved at eventbrite.com (801-574-2454, utah.bestfriends.org).