Coca-Cola just launched a subscription service. Here’s what soda fans can get

Coca-Cola has launched a subscription service that will offer insiders special exclusive prizes and, of course, soda.

What’s going on: Coca-Cola announced Monday the launch of its new Coca-Cola Insiders Club.

Insiders receive monthly boxes full of beverages for six months.

The packages could contain surprises, but the company hasn’t announced what those surprises are, Fox News reports.

Limited-edition boxes are $10 per month or a pre-pay for $50 upfront.

You products will arrive on your door step.

“The pilot program was inspired by the growth of the e-commerce subscription market, which has more than doubled annually over the last five years based on the popularity of meal kits and curated collections of everything from razors to pet supplies to makeup,” the company wrote in a statement, according to Fox News.

Special offer: The first 1,000 people who signed up for the service will receive taste tests of the new drinks that company plans to release in 2020, according to Fox News.

Coca-Cola will reportedly release more than 20 new drinks next year.

What they’re saying: McCrea O’Haire, digital experiences manager, Coca-Cola North America, said the subscription service will help the company innovate, according to Thrillist.