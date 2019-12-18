Utah State Aggies football: 2020 recruiting class (+live updates)

Here is the list of Letter of Intent signings for the Aggies. Come back throughout the day as more are announced.

Elelyon Noa

RB 5-8 190 La Mesa, California (Helix Charter HS): The all-time leading rusher in Helix history — former USC star Reggie Bush’s alma mater — has combination of strength and speed that make him almost impossible to tackle.

Poukesi Vakauta

DT 5-11 258 Euless, Texas (Trinity HS): Saw time as both a defensive end and defensive tackle and threw shot put. Finished as a Texas 6A regional qualifier in the shot put in the spring of 2019. Is the 12th-highest rated signee in USU history.

James Hansen

DE 6-4 275 Fullerton, California (Riverside C.C.): Played in 11 games for the Tigers this past season, recording 25 tackles, an average of 2.3 tackles per game, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Dahlin Mesake

OLB 6-3 230 Las Vegas, Nevada (Bishop Gorman HS): Recruited as a defensive end, he committed in September, rejecting overtures from LSU, Florida, Oregon, Mississippi State, BYU and UCF, among others.

Luke Marion

S 6-0 185 Tualatin, Oregon (Tualatin HS): The son of former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Brock Marion, he is a freak athlete and was among the most productive players for a top-10 team.

Xavion Steele

CB 5-10 181 Orange, California (Fullerton College): Racked up 48 tackles in 10 games played for the Hornets. Recorded four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Stephen Kotsanlee

P 6-1 203 Melbourne, Australia (Prokick Australia): The latest product of Prokick Australia, which has placed dozens of kickers and punters in the NFL. Background in Australian Rules Football allows for different sorts of kicks.

Hard Commitments

Yaro Duvalko

PRO 6-3 185 Vancouver, Washington (Skyview HS): Tall pro-style quarterback who ranks as the No. 69 quarterback nationally and the No. 25 prospect in the state of Washington.

Otto Tia

WR 6-3 205 Layton, Utah (Northridge HS): Played wide receiver and defensive end in high school; caught a team-high 38 passes for 610 yards and two touchdowns as a senior.

Isaiah Afatasi

RB 5-11 165 Salt Lake City, Utah (Kearns HS): A do-everything back for the Cougars. Rushed for 361 yards and four touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.

Transfers

Keegan Duncan

RB 6-3 220 Declo, Idaho (Boise State transfer): Set eight school records at Declo High School and was the Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year. Suffered an ACL injury early in his tenure at Boise State and elected to transfer.

* may still sign in the early signing period, which goes from Wednesday, Dec. 18 to Friday, Dec. 20. JUCO prospects can sign any time from Dec. 18 to Jan. 15.