 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Puppies may be making people sick, CDC warns

Christmas is canceled

By Herb Scribner
The CDC warned this week that puppies may be causing an outbreak of an infection across multiple states.
The CDC warned this week that puppies may be causing an outbreak of an infection across multiple states.
Greg Anderson, Deseret News

The adorable puppies you run into may be making you sick, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What’s going on: The CDC warned this week that puppies may be causing an outbreak of an infection across multiple states.

  • Multiple drugs haven’t cured people from the infection yet, according to the CDC.
  • Reports suggest there have been 30 people across 13 states affected.
  • Four people have been sent to the hospital because of the infection.
  • No deaths have been reported.
  • There is no specific puppy breed that has caused the infection.
  • People who suffer from the infection range from 8 months old to 70 years old.

What they’re saying: The CDC said puppies from stores could be to blame, CNN reported.

  • CDC: “Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that puppies purchased from pet stores are the likely source of this outbreak. Many of the cases had contact with puppies or were employees at pet stores, including Petland.”

What happens to you: The symptoms from the infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.

  • It can last for a week.
  • Antibiotics have been used to help people recover.

Next Up In U.S. & World

The Latest

What Sen. Mike Lee asked Attorney General Merrick Garland about the FBI ‘intimidating’ parents

By Dennis Romboy

High school cross-country: Cedar City’s Carissa Hofeling, Logan Peel sweep 4A titles, (with complete results)

By James Edward

High school cross-country: Bryce Valley boys win first-ever 1A state title, Panguitch girls repeat (with complete results)

By James Edward

Robinhood shares are tanking. What does this mean for Shiba Inu?

By Herb Scribner

High school cross-country: Dynasties born and reborn at 5A state championship meet (with complete results)

By Tyler Haslam

He won $20,000. But for this former BYU opera singer, that wasn’t even the best part

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson