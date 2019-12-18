Puppies may be making people sick, CDC warns

The adorable puppies you run into may be making you sick, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What’s going on: The CDC warned this week that puppies may be causing an outbreak of an infection across multiple states.

Multiple drugs haven’t cured people from the infection yet, according to the CDC.

Reports suggest there have been 30 people across 13 states affected.

Four people have been sent to the hospital because of the infection.

No deaths have been reported.

There is no specific puppy breed that has caused the infection.

People who suffer from the infection range from 8 months old to 70 years old.

What they’re saying: The CDC said puppies from stores could be to blame, CNN reported.

CDC: “Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that puppies purchased from pet stores are the likely source of this outbreak. Many of the cases had contact with puppies or were employees at pet stores, including Petland.”

What happens to you: The symptoms from the infection include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever.