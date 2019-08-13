Welcome to the new Deseret News app

We are excited to introduce the new Deseret News mobile app, as well as a new website at deseret.com. The new app should load much faster, include frequently requested features and will be easier for us to improve going forward.

As you adjust to the new look and feel, please feel free to send us your questions, comments and suggestions. Reader feedback has been crucial to the mobile experience for over six years, and we plan to continue that tradition going forward.

New features to explore:

Significantly faster on most devices

Easy-to-access navigation options at the bottom of the screen

Save articles to read or reference later

Dark reading mode - navigate to More > Settings > Dark Mode to enable

Over the coming months, continue to expect frequent updates as we continue to refine the app experience. We hope you enjoy this update. There are more great changes to come!