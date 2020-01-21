Holly from ‘The Office’ is about ‘to take over Sundance’

Amy Ryan — who famously played Holly on “The Office” — is returning to Sundance touting two popular films, Entertainment Weekly reports.

What’s going on: Ryan will venture to Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival to see two of her films debut — “Lost Girls,” in which she plays a leading role, and “Worth,” where she stands alongside Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Why it matters: Ryan made her acting debut in the Sundance film “Roberta,” which premiere in 1999, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ryan: “I remember seeing Ileana Douglas walk down Main Street, and I thought that was really cool. That was my first actor sighting. I went very starry-eyed that first time.”

Sundance: The annual film festival opens up with this week. A documentary on Hillary Clinton and another film on Taylor Swift are set to make their debuts.