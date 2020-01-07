IKEA will pay $46 million to these parents. Here’s why

IKEA is about to pay the largest child wrongful death settlement in U.S. history.

What’s going on: IKEA will reportedly pay $46 million to the parents of a child who was killed after chest drawers fell on him, BBC News reports.

Josef Dudek, 2, suffocated and passed away after the company’s Malm drawers fell over and landed on top of him at his California home.

The drawer weighs 70 pounds.

The drawer was recalled a year ago due to the safety concerns.

Three other children died from the drawer, too, according to BBC News.

Reaction: An IKEA spokeswoman said in a statement to BBC News the settlement was the right move for the company.

“While no settlement can alter the tragic events that brought us here, for the sake of the family and all involved, we’re grateful that this litigation has reached a resolution. We remain committed to working proactively and collaboratively to address this very important home safety issue. Again, we offer our deepest condolences.” Joleen and Craig Dudek said in a statement to The New York Times that they still miss their son.

“We miss him so much. He would be turning 5 years old this April. We never thought that a 2-year-old could cause a dresser just 30-inches high to topple over and suffocate him. It was only later that we learned that this dresser was unstable by design and did not meet safety standards, and that this had happened to other little boys.”

Largest ever: This could be the largest child wrongful death settlement in U.S. history, according to BBC News, A family once received $12 million after a police officer stunned a child with a taser gun. And Sacramento County paid $25 million after a sheriff’s car hit a 10-year-old girl.

More than money: IKEA has also agreed to meet with the advocacy group Parents Against Tip-overs, according to The New York Times.