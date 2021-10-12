What you need to know about Jon Gruden’s emails

On Monday night, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned after a report earlier in the day from The New York Times detailed use of homophobic and misogynistic language from him in emails to a number of people.

Monday’s story followed a report last week from The Wall Street Journal that detailed racist language Gruden used in an email about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL players association, who is Black.

What’s going on with Jon Gruden’s emails?

According to the Times, Gruden wrote emails over the course of several years in which he “denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem.”

The emails were written while Gruden was an analyst at ESPN, the Times reported. Gruden was head coach of the Raiders from 1998-2001, then coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-08 before being an analyst at ESPN from 2009-17.

He has been the Raiders’ coach since 2018.

According to the Times, Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language on multiple occasions to describe NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, he felt the league had pressured the then-St. Louis Rams to draft openly gay player Michael Sam in 2014, and he said that player Eric Reid should be fired for protesting during the national anthem (Reid was the second NFL player to do so after Colin Kaepernick, among other incidents).

This follows the report last week from The Wall Street Journal that said Gruden used a racist trope to describe Smith’s face and questioned his intelligence.

What now for the Raiders?

On Monday night, Gruden resigned. In a statement released by the team, he said, “I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia has been named the Raiders’ interim head coach.

Las Vegas has a 3-2 record and is tied with the Denver Broncos for second place in the AFC West behind the 4-1 Los Angeles Chargers.