In op-ed published by the Hill, Elder Rasband tells world leaders that faith in the economy begins with faith in society

By Church News
Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the G20 Interfaith Forum.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during Freedom of Religion and Belief: Protecting Minorities session during the G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna, Italy on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Elder Rasband wrote an op-ed that was published in the Hill.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges for public health and private business and as poverty rates continue to rise, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is calling for elected officials to protect the religious freedoms of faith organizations.

In an op-ed column published today by the Hill, titled “Religion and the G-20: with faith, we can move mountains,” Elder Rasband wrote about participating in the annual G-20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna, Italy.

The forum assembled a host of religious leaders, government officials and experts from nonprofit organizations. Attendees shared an array of viable, sustainable solutions for the world economy that include anchors in faith.

“Rather than banishing religious organizations from the public square or overlooking their potential influence, elected officials should create space for faith-based groups to thrive and contribute,” Elder Rasband wrote. “Religious groups regularly fill the gaps between government and people, where many individuals fall through the cracks of social safety nets.”

Read the entire column here.

