The original ending for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was a lot darker than you think

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wanted the original six Avengers to die in “Avengers: Endgame,” according to “Avengers: Endgame” co-director Joe Russo.

Russo said in an interview for the new book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” that Feige wanted to have a dark ending to the film.

“Kevin’s initial pitch was that it was ‘Toy Story 3’ — a ‘they’re all gonna jump into a furnace together’ concept,” he said.

But Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed the film, pushed back against the idea, saying the storyline wouldn’t celebrate the heroes in the right way to make the deaths work, per Insider. He said Marvel fans wouldn’t process the deaths so easily.

Joe Russo said there was a time where Captain America and Iron Man both died in the fight to stop Thanos. But Captain America survived to have his ending with Peggy Carter after producer Nate Moore suggested it, according to Insider.

“When Nate pitched that, we knew that was the right way to go with Cap,” Joe Russo said. “And it’s better to have varied outcomes for characters. It’s less predictable and creates a richer ending.”

Russo Brothers, who directed “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” said in a Q&A back in December 2019 that they’ve considered returning to Marvel if the right storyline comes along, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Right now, the Russo brothers said they’d like to adapt Marvel’s “Secret Wars” storyline, where multiple characters battle each other, according to ComicBook.com.