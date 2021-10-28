Abby Huntsman revealed in a new podcast why she really left the daily talk show, “The View.”

Huntsman, who was a conservative host on “The View” alongside Meghan McCain, announced her departure in 2020, seemingly to assist her father Jon Huntsman in the Utah gubernatorial race.

However, Huntsman recently said on the “I Wish Somebody Told Me” podcast that the decision came from something else, according to Deadline. In fact, Huntsman said she wanted to leave the show before her father asked her to work on his political campaign.

She said the show’s workplace environment “did not reflect my values” and was “rewarding people for bad behavior.”

“I’m never going to write a tell-all book,” she said, per Deadline. But the “executives in charge” created a workplace culture that “was all about money and the tabloids,” she said.

She added, “You would see people act in ways that were not OK, that was very much part of the toxic environment of ‘The View,’ and here we were going on the air criticizing others for toxic culture.”

Huntsman told the Deseret News that she left the show after wondering what life would be like if she didn’t help her father in the gubernatorial race.