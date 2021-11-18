 clock menu more-arrow no yes
These storms will slow holiday travel for Thanksgiving. Here’s what to expect

Two major storms could hit the U.S. over Thanksgiving week, bringing holiday travel to a pause

By Herb Scribner
Travelers at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City in 2020.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Major cities across the United States will feel the brunt of a major storm system that could bring holiday travel to a standstill.

  • “We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel,” AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jon Porter said, per USA Today.
  • The National Weather Service said in a statement that “this storm remains a prominent weather focus due to its timing right before Thanksgiving, but it will likely still take a while to resolve the details.”

Cities such as New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Seattle may experience delays this upcoming week, which is often one of the busiest travel times of the year, per NBC News.

A storm system will develop in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes before it heads toward the East Coast. Snow could fall in those regions. Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Northeast through the Southwest, according to NBC News.

  • Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Pittsburgh and New Orleans could all face weather delays Sunday.

Heavy rain will hit the East Coast, bringing delays to New York, Atlanta, Boston and other major East Coast cities, per NBC News.

  • Some snow showers could develop over the week in the Northeast.

Most of the storms will clear up by Wednesday — the day before Thanksgiving. That said, it will cause potential delays and cancellations across multiple cities, which will lead to more travel problems on Thanksgiving, CNN reports.

  • “Even as the storm moves away by Wednesday, airlines could still be dealing with significant prior cancellations with planes and crew members in the wrong place,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said. “This storm has really bad timing.”

