Eric Adams to become 2nd Black mayor in New York City’s history

Eric Adams was elected to become the second Black mayor in New York City’s history, according to multiple reports.

Adams, who previously served as the president of the Brooklyn borough since 2014, defeated Curtis Sliwa, a Republican candidate. Adams will be the 110th mayor of New York.

Sliwa was a radio talk show host and founder of the Guardian Angels, which is a crime prevention group.

To our supporters, volunteers & endorsers of all backgrounds, faiths & from every corner of NYC: Thank you, from the very bottom of my heart, for being a part of our team.



Tonight, we celebrate -- because tomorrow, the real work begins! pic.twitter.com/6EAZRN3paB — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 3, 2021

Adams will take over for Bill de Blasio, who made headlines throughout 2020 for being the mayor of New York City during the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Washington Post.

“Today we take off the intramural jersey and we put on one jersey, Team New York,” Adams told supporters.

Adams will take over as mayor on Jan. 1. But he will walk into a tough situation in New York, which is still dealing with the pandemic, as well as “a precarious and unequal economic recovery and continuing concerns about crime and the quality of city life,” according to The New York Times.

According to The Hill, Adams was likely going to win the race since Democrats had a higher voter registration advantage over Republicans in New York City.