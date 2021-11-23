Trendy soap brand quits social media until it’s ‘safer’

On Monday, Lush, a cosmetics company, said that it will be turning its back on social media.

The company will close its Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok across 48 countries “until these platforms can provide a safer environment for their users,” said the company, best known for fragrant soaps and bath bombs.

With promises of not going “completely anti-social,” the company will continue to use Twitter and YouTube.

Mark Constantine Obe, the co-founder of Lush, explained the move:

“I’ve spent all my life avoiding putting harmful ingredients in my products,” he said.

“There is now overwhelming evidence we are being put at risk when using social media. I’m not willing to expose my customers to this harm, so it’s time to take it out of the mix,” he added.

Anyone who has tried quitting social media knows it's not easy. It holds true for Lush, which previously closed several UK social media accounts in the past only to find itself back on the platforms, according to BBC News.

Per the report, Lush has 4 million followers on its account for North America, and more than 1 million on Facebook.

“We already know that there is potential damage of £10m in sales and we need to be able to gain that back,” Jack Constantine, chief digital officer and product inventor at Lush, told the BBC.

One of the main concerns is the impact social media has on mental health. Recently, reports came about the impact Facebook has on young girls, reported by the Deseret News

Lush hopes that strong best practice guidelines and user protection laws are introduced before it decides to come back on social media.