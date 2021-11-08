 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Travis Scott to refund Astroworld attendees after deadly mass incident

What happened at the Travis Scott show?

By Herb Scribner
A sign that announces the cancellation of Astroworld.
A pedestrian crosses Main Street in front of a sign announcing the cancellation of Astroworld on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston.
Michael Wyke, Associated Press

Rapper Travis Scott will refund Astroworld Festival concertgoers after a mass incident led to eight people dead and scores injured.

Are there refunds to the Travis Scott concert?

  • Per Variety, Scott plans to “provide full refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld.”
  • Roddy Rich, a rapper who performed at the show Friday night, said he’d give his fee to the families of the eight people who died during the show, according to the Houston Chronicle.

What happened at the Travis Scott concert?

According to reports, a crowd surge happened in the crowd, leading to deaths and injuries. The deaths then caused widespread panic within the Astroworld crowd, which led to fleeing concertgoers, who trampled over others.

Did Travis Scott apologize?

Scott apologized for the incident in an emotional Instagram video Saturday, according to Deadline.

  • “My fans really mean the world to me, and I always just really wanna leave them with a positive experience,” Scott continued on his Instagram Stories. “And anytime I can make out anything that’s going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know? I could never just imagine the severity of the situation.”

