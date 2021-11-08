Travis Scott to refund Astroworld attendees after deadly mass incident

Rapper Travis Scott will refund Astroworld Festival concertgoers after a mass incident led to eight people dead and scores injured.

Are there refunds to the Travis Scott concert?

Per Variety, Scott plans to “provide full refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld.”

Roddy Rich, a rapper who performed at the show Friday night, said he’d give his fee to the families of the eight people who died during the show, according to the Houston Chronicle.

What happened at the Travis Scott concert?

According to reports, a crowd surge happened in the crowd, leading to deaths and injuries. The deaths then caused widespread panic within the Astroworld crowd, which led to fleeing concertgoers, who trampled over others.

Video footage from the night shows fans breaking through barriers to enter the show. There were other videos that show Scott performing his set despite pleas for help from attendees.

Did Travis Scott apologize?

Scott apologized for the incident in an emotional Instagram video Saturday, according to Deadline.