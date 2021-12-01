Report: Taysom Hill will make his first start of season at QB for Saints against Cowboys

It took longer than some may have expected, but Taysom Hill is reportedly getting his first start at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in the post-Drew Brees era.

ESPN’s Mike Triplett reported that Hill, after a healthy week of practice, will start for the Saints against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Can confirm, per source, that Taysom Hill will indeed start for the Saints at QB on Thursday night. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 1, 2021

Hill partially tore the plantar fascia in his foot and has spent the past two weeks as the emergency QB behind starter Trevor Siemian while not playing any snaps in his usual utility role for the Saints.

“I think I’m feeling a lot better. I’ve learned a lot about this injury over the last little bit. I had a partial (tear), which after learning about, they said you’d rather have a full tear,” Hill told reporters Tuesday.

“I think that’s been what we’ve been working through in terms of pain management and tolerance. That’s been the challenge. I think we’re just getting to the point where I’m going to be dealing with pain. It’s just getting to the point where it doesn’t limit functionality.”

New Orleans is on a four-game losing streak, and Siemian has been the starter each of those losses since the Saints’ original starting quarterback, Jameis Winston, tore his ACL on Oct. 30 in a win over Tampa Bay.

The former BYU dual-threat star Hill was in competition with Winston to be the team’s starting quarterback during training camp early this year. Siemian, though, took over after Winston went down, as Hill was in the concussion protocol at the time.

“Taysom is a great player, man, he brings a different dynamic to the game. But his ability to throw, his ability to run, just a special athlete, a good quarterback and obviously, if he’s ready to play, I think we’re all excited about that,” Saints running back Mark Ingram said.

Hill has completed 7 of 8 passes for 56 yards with an interception this season. He’s also 20 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns, as well as four receptions for 52 yards.

“The situation for me has always been the same. The opportunities that have come my way have been so unique,” Hill said. “I’m going to do my best to take advantage of every single opportunity and do everything I can to help us win football games.”