The Super Bowl is coming as close as it’s ever been to Utah

By Associated Press
The Super Bowl is headed to Las Vegas to cap the 2023 NFL season.
FILE - Exterior view of the Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders played the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is adding the NFL’s crown jewel with the Super Bowl coming to cap the 2023 season. The league’s biggest event will follow the Pro Bowl this season and the NFL draft next year.
John McCoy, Associated Press

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Las Vegas is adding the NFL’s crown jewel with the Super Bowl coming to cap the 2023 season.

The league’s biggest event will follow the Pro Bowl this season and the NFL draft next year, all within five years of the Raiders’ move to the gambling mecca in the Nevada desert.

The 2024 Super Bowl was supposed to be in New Orleans, but a later date brought on by the new 17-game regular season created a conflict with that city’s annual Mardi Gras celebration.

While Las Vegas has always been a destination for fans over Super Bowl weekend, officials believe the economic impact will be an additional $500 million with the game in the city.

“It’s a big day for the Raiders,” club owner Mark Davis said. “It’s a big day for Las Vegas.”

The Super Bowl will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the first time this season. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will host its third Super Bowl after the 2022 season.

