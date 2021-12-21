 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Former President Trump booed after revealing he got COVID-19 booster shot

When former President Donald Trump revealed he got both the vaccines and a booster, the audience responded with boos

By Gitanjali Poonia
Former President Donald Trump smiles at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.
Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix, July 24, 2021.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump revealed to an audience in Dallas that he had received the COVID-19 booster shot, per CNN.

  • The closed press conference in Dallas was another stop on his tour with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

According to a video posted by No Spin News on Twitter, the former Fox News host said, “both the president and I are vaxxed.” He then asked Trump, “did you get the booster?”

  • “Yes,” Trump said, receiving boos from the audience. “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” Trump said in the video. “That’s all right, it’s a very tiny group over there.”
  • Prior to the question, Trump praised his administration's efforts to develop the three COVID-19 vaccines, adding, “we did something historic,” per CBS News. He even urged supporters to “take credit — we saved tens of millions of lives.”

The report added that the former president did not disclose his vaccination status, unlike former Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials. Trump also refused to receive the vaccine on camera.

During an interview with Fox host Maria Bartiromo in August, Trump bashed booster shots, per The Daily Beast.

  • “That sounds to me like the moneymaking operation for Pfizer, OK?” Trump said. “Think of the money involved … the whole thing is just crazy. It doesn’t — you wouldn’t think you would need a booster. You know, when these first came out, they were good for life.”

