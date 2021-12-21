Former President Trump booed after revealing he got COVID-19 booster shot

Former President Donald Trump revealed to an audience in Dallas that he had received the COVID-19 booster shot, per CNN.

The closed press conference in Dallas was another stop on his tour with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

According to a video posted by No Spin News on Twitter, the former Fox News host said, “both the president and I are vaxxed.” He then asked Trump, “did you get the booster?”

“Yes,” Trump said, receiving boos from the audience. “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t,” Trump said in the video. “That’s all right, it’s a very tiny group over there.”

NEW: During their show in Dallas, President Trump reveals to @BillOReilly he got the vaccine booster shot. pic.twitter.com/fhkOQEeeEQ — No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021

Prior to the question, Trump praised his administration's efforts to develop the three COVID-19 vaccines, adding, “we did something historic,” per CBS News. He even urged supporters to “take credit — we saved tens of millions of lives.”

The report added that the former president did not disclose his vaccination status, unlike former Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials. Trump also refused to receive the vaccine on camera.

During an interview with Fox host Maria Bartiromo in August, Trump bashed booster shots, per The Daily Beast.