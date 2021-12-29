“The Book of Boba Fett” made its debut on Disney+ Wednesday morning, bringing us back to the galaxy far, far away in surprisingly good fashion.

The opening episode — titled “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land” — featured two specific storylines. The first dealt with how Boba Fett survived the Sarlaac Pit, which he fell into during “Return of the Jedi.” The second showed Boba Fett starting to build his empire as the ruler of the crime world.

The flashback story will have a finite end. We know eventually Boba Fett will reach the point where he will recover his armor after a run-in with the Mandalorian, as seen in “The Mandalorian.” So these are only the beginning stages of that storyline.

The present-day story focused on Boba Fett dealing with crime lords in Mos Espa. It’s only the beginning of Boba Fett’s rise to power, as we will see him deal with more crime bosses as the show goes on.

My first thought about this show is that it will be better to binge later. The first episode left me unsatisfied with the present-day storyline, while giving us a cliffhanger for the flashback. Clearly, there will be more to explore in the future. But it’s clear the show will work better from a straight binge-watch rather than a weekly release. This has been an ongoing issue with Disney+, which release episodes week to week to keep viewers coming back. But some of their recent projects — like Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” — would have felt like a better story if released all at once.

So that’s a hump “Book of Boba Fett” will have to get over at some point. The weekly release will change how we see this story, which may require another viewing to fully grasp what’s happening.

It’s also a show that might have too much familiarity. We see a familiar place in Tatooine, as well as meet familiar characters like the Jawas, the Tusken Raiders and more. If anything, it’s almost too familiar since we’ve seen Tatooine in many other projects. I suspect at some point we’ll move off-world to another planet and that this episode is merely a way to get our feet wet after almost a year without a new “Star Wars” project.

Otherwise, the opening chapter of “The Book of Boba Fett” was a solid start to a new series. The show had plenty of “Star Wars” fun to get anyone hooked — not just “Star Wars” fans. It has shades of “The Mandalorian” with a hint of recent fantasy shows, like “The Wheel of Time.” Though there wasn’t a lot of talk about Jabba’s throne, it’s clear the throne will be under assault based on how quickly a group of assassins tried to hurt Boba Fett. I wonder how much they’ll lean into the throne arc compared to other potential plot storylines.

But it’s fun to see a show that’s offering us a fun present-day story about Boba Fett’s takeover, coupled with a storyline that will answer questions we’ve had for decades about what happened to Boba Fett after “Return of the Jedi.” Both stories are working so far in the show. If the show continues on this path, it has a chance to be the best “Star Wars” story to date. And I’m not joking.

“The Book of Boba Fett” was a perfect return to the galaxy far, far away. The opening episode made me remember why “Star Wars” is so fun and why we love returning to the franchise.