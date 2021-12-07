 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Major Amazon server outage affects airlines, Netflix, Disney+

By Payton Davis
The major Amazon outage primarily affected U.S. customers and internet users.
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore.
Jenny Kane, Associated Press

A major Amazon Web Services server outage Tuesday took down some websites like Netflix, Disney+ and Delta Air Lines, according to The Associated Press.

Per AP, many governments, universities and companies were affected. Amazon was “actively working toward recovery” after identifying the outage’s root cause, according to a post from the company.

Services from entertainment to travel were affected by the outages:

  • Delta customers trying to book or change trips had connection issues. Per AP, Southwest customers experienced issues as well.
  • Per CNBC News, Netflix, Disney’s streaming service and Slack reported some issues. Netflix saw a 26% drop in traffic, according to network intelligence firm Kentik Inc.
  • Services like Amazon’s Ring security cameras and the mobile banking app Chime also were disrupted, according to BBC.

Per AP, there is no estimated timetable for full outage recovery yet, but the company was starting to see “some signs of recovery.”

It’s still unclear how many Amazon warehouses were having issues due to the outage, according to CNBC News.

Amazon last faced a service disruption this summer. Per BBC, the latest one comes as consumers are about to “ramp up” their Christmas shopping.

  • Now is “peak season” for Amazon, when “holiday shoppers place a flurry of orders and the e-commerce giant is under immense pressure to make sure their packages arrive on time,” according to CNBC News.

