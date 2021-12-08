 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man faces charges after setting fire to the Christmas tree outside Fox News building

‘Malicious arson attack’ on Fox News’ Christmas tree in downtown Manhattan

By Gitanjali Poonia
A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside of Fox News headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Richard Drew, Associated Press

A 49-year-old man was taken into custody after he set fire to a large Christmas tree outside the Fox News building in Manhattan overnight, per NBC News.

  • The New York City Police Department said officers had arrested the man, Craig Tamanaha, early Wednesday in connection with the incident.
  • Tamanaha does not have an address and has three prior arrests — two for drug possession and one for public intoxication.
  • According to ABC News, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said that detectives are looking into whether mental illness was a factor or not.
  • He faces numerous charges including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, arson, criminal nuisance endangering others, criminal trespass, criminal tampering and disorderly conduct, per the report.
  • According to Forbes, no injuries were reported after the fire started around 12:15 a.m. at Fox Square.
  • Photos on social media show the 50-foot tree, which is a metal structure designed to look like a tree, engulfed by fire.

Fox News confirmed that they will build back the “All American Tree” this month. The news outlet added that it took 21 workers to decorate the structure with 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights.

In an internal memo, found by NBC News, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told colleagues that the “All-American Christmas tree outside our building on FOX Square was set on fire in a malicious arson attack.”

