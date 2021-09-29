What defensive position would Taysom Hill play if he were a 2-way player?

Admit it, you’ve wondered what Taysom Hill would be like as a defensive player.

That’s not hard to imagine, considering the former BYU quarterback plays a variety of positions nowadays for the New Orleans Saints.

Even while serving as the Saints’ backup quarterback the past two seasons, Hill has found his way onto the field at different positions on offense like running back, tight end, wide receiver, etc., and he still plays a handful of special teams snaps as well.

With the Los Angeles Angels’ do-everything Shohei Ohtani in mind, ESPN tackled the topic of the best potential two-way players on every NFL roster, and unsurprisingly, Hill was the recipient for the Saints.

“Hill is the obvious answer, considering he already has 14 career special teams tackles, a blocked punt and a punt deflection in addition to his do-everything role as a QB/RB/FB/TE/WR/KR. And he has never met a collision he doesn’t like when he tries to run through tacklers in the open field,” ESPN’s Mike Triplett wrote.

The question is, what position would Hill play on the defensive side of the ball?

“The only question is what position the 6-foot-2, 221-pounder would play on defense, but running back Alvin Kamara decided that safety would be the best fit,” Triplett wrote.

Hill the safety? Considering he’s made a handful of tackles on special teams in his pro career and is consistently looking for contact, instead of running from it, safety seems like a good position for Hill.