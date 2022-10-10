The elections are coming up. Here’s what you need to know.
Will the Mar-a-Lago documents or another Biden gaffe cause more mayhem this election season? Get a recap on everything you need to know before you vote.
GOP Rep. Chris Stewart takes issue with FiveThirtyEight saying he ‘fully denied’ the legitimacy of the presidential election results.
The former Alaska governor criticized ranked-choice voting after losing the special election for the state’s open House seat to Mary Peltola.
Biden has had recent success, and Trump’s ‘stolen election’ claims are only hurting the Republican Party. What does this mean for November?
This week’s Arizona primary results suggest the GOP is still skeptical about voter security and the press.
A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll finds economic issues are top of mind as voters.