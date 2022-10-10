Monday, October 10, 2022 | 
McArthur Myers fills out his ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va.
Politics
The midterm elections are happening in 6 weeks. Here are the top storylines
The elections are coming up. Here’s what you need to know.
By Madison Selcho
A voter puts a ballot into an official drop box.
Opinion
Opinion: A user-friendly guide to catch up on the 2022 election season
Will the Mar-a-Lago documents or another Biden gaffe cause more mayhem this election season? Get a recap on everything you need to know before you vote.
By Frank Pignanelli & LaVarr Webb
Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, at GOP primary election event in South Jordan, Utah.
Politics
Does Utah have ‘election deniers’ on the 2022 midterm ballot for Congress?
GOP Rep. Chris Stewart takes issue with FiveThirtyEight saying he ‘fully denied’ the legitimacy of the presidential election results.
By Dennis Romboy
U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin speaks to the media at her campaign headquarters.
Politics
What happened to Sarah Palin?
The former Alaska governor criticized ranked-choice voting after losing the special election for the state’s open House seat to Mary Peltola.
By Aaron Shill
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis.
Opinion
Opinion: Are Republicans losing their edge in the upcoming midterm elections?
Biden has had recent success, and Trump’s ‘stolen election’ claims are only hurting the Republican Party. What does this mean for November?
By Frank Pignanelli & LaVarr Webb
Arizona_Vote_Counting_Website_Illustration__1_.jpg
Politics
Did election deniers cause Rusty Bowers to lose in Arizona?
This week’s Arizona primary results suggest the GOP is still skeptical about voter security and the press.
By Suzanne Bates
Hannah Rios votes at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Politics
Here’s the No. 1 issue on voters’ minds ahead of federal elections
A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll finds economic issues are top of mind as voters.
By Art Raymond
Load More