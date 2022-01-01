Analysis: Warriors close out strong to hand Jazz first loss of 2022

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Andre Iguodala celebrate a 3-pointer during an NBA game against Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins exits the arena after winning an NBA game against Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. reach for the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, is fouled by Golden State Warriors defenders during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) dribbles past Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell reacts after being fouled by Golden State Warriors defenders during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica, left, guards as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson attempts to dribble during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Fans cheers after a 3-pointer by Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, shoots against Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry throws his wrist band toward the stands after an NBA game against Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley, right, and guard Jordan Clarkson, left, block the shot of Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dunks the ball against the Utah Jazz during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, dribbles past Utah Jazz defenders during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, reacts while going for a shot against Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale, right, attempts to block Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley, left, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry interact after an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, goes past Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay, left, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry interact after an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after winning against Utah Jazz during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Players and fans cheer following a 3-pointer by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry against Utah Jazz during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert dunks the ball against Golden State Warriors during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder directs the team during an NBA game against Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, front, goes past Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates a 3-pointer against the Utah Jazz during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr., right, guards the ball against Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, right, shoots a 3-pointer as Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. reaches to block during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson dribbles the ball past Golden State Warriors defenders during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale celebrates a 3-pointer against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, center, passes the ball in between Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) and forward Andre Iguodala during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles reacts after his teammates missed a shot during an NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry exits the tunnel during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr instructs the team during an NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell passes the ball against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale, right, saves the ball against Golden State Warriors players during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell warms up ahead of an NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

A child waits to high-five incoming Golden State Warriors players ahead of an NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga watch the Rose Bowl ahead of an NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Golden State Warriors players huddle ahead of an NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News