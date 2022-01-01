The Utes owned the Rose Bowl — until they didn’t

PASADENA, Calif. — For three hours in the 2022 Rose Bowl game, and for all of the week leading up to the three hours, the University of Utah owned the stadium, owned the town, pretty much owned all of Southern California.

Utes were everywhere. On the freeways. At the beaches. Under the Hollywood sign. Standing in line at Disneyland. Filling up the hotels. The drum and feather logo was everywhere.

But then came the last 10 minutes of a football game that began in sunny 60-degree weather and ended with Ute quarterback Cam Rising, the Captain Jack Sparrow look-alike who stepped in three months ago and saved the season, limping off the field in darkness, taking Utah’s improbably excellent year with him.

Grid View Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) mourns as he walks off the field after the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) warms up prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A Utah Utes fan holds a sign for deceased Ute players prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back T.J. Pledger (5) jumps over Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Watts (16) in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes fans dance to a live band prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day waits for his teaming the tunnel prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah alumni tailgate prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah alumni tailgate prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah and Ohio State fans walk around before the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah fans take photos before Utah and Ohio State compete in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah fans cheer as busses of University of Utah football players arrive at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Wells and Hayes Farrimond get their photo taken wile tailgating prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Busses full of University of Utah football players arrive at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Busses full of University of Utah football players arrive at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay in the game against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Utah Utes defense gang tackle Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (12) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes Micah Bernard (2) kisses Utah’s Hauati Pututau on the head after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) is congratulated after scoring against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes try to block the game-winning field goal by Ohio State during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes safety Vonte Davis (9) and Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) tackle an Ohio runner during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) tries to grab a pass during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates his touchdown during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) talks with Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) after he wasn’t able to make a catch during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (6) grabs a fumble in the end zone during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) catches a touchdown during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) returns a kick off for a touchdown during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) scores a touchdown during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes Micah Bernard walks off the field after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) gets hit by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Sawyer was ejected for targeting. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey and Devin Kaufusi walk off the field after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes fans honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni (77) mourns the loss to Ohio State during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi (90) hugs Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) as they walks off the field after the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) cries as he walks off the field after the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) picks up a first down on a catch and run during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) catches a touchdown during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) is tackled hard by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) runs during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) celebrates his touchdown throw to Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches play during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes Micah Bernard (2) consoles Utah’s Hauati Pututau after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising fist-bumps Tavion Thomas as he leaves the field after getting injured in the game against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey and defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi walk off the field after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah fans watch Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) motions for help from the sideline as quarterback Cameron Rising lies on the ground after a play during the game against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) and Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) tackle Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes punter Michael Williams (61) fumbles the ball while punting during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for a big gain against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi (90) hurries on Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) blocks a pass intended for wide receiver Money Parks (10) in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Bryson Shaw (17) retrieves the ball after Utah Utes punter Michael Williams (61) fumbles the ball in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) stops Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) from catching a pass in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A “moment of loudness,” honoring Utes players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, who tragically died nine months apart, takes place during the game against Ohio State during the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes long snapper Keegan Markgraf, wide receiver Britain Covey, linebacker Devin Lloyd, quarterback Cameron Rising and defensive end Mika Tafua (42) walk onto the field for the game against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks on the field prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) passes during the game against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Barnes threw a game-tying touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Bryson Barnes, a freshman from Milford, Utah, a farm town more noted for producing world champion cowboys than quarterbacks, took over for Rising and produced a heroic touchdown himself. But it came with too much time on the clock. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, on his way to a 574-yard game, used 1:45 of an allotted 1:54 to set up a chip-shot field goal with nine seconds remaining. Utah’s fate was sealed. Ohio State 48, Utah 45.

It was such a great party until it wasn’t.

The Rose Bowl doesn’t keep stats on entourages, but it’s highly likely no team in the 125-year history of the world’s oldest bowl game — “The Grandaddy of Them All” — has brought more fans per capita on its bandwagon than the University of Utah brought this week.

Utes migrated in from anywhere and everywhere.

Plans began nearly a month ago, early in the second half of Utah’s dismantling of the University of Oregon on Dec. 3 in Las Vegas — the victory that won the Pac-12 title and with it the Rose Bowl berth.

With the 38-10 win over the Ducks considered secure — even by Ute fans notorious for being nervous — the rush was on. Kennard Clark, a longtime season ticket holder who has seen the Utes through their thicks and thins, serves as a good example. As he sat in the stands and savored Utah’s victory, his wife Sandra was on the phone reserving airline tickets for LA.

Before the Oregon game ended, David Woodbury, the Utes’ director of ticket operations, already had 100 texts on his cellphone. Within little more than a week, Utah had dispersed its allotment of 25,000 tickets. Many fans went to the Ohio State website and bought tickets there. The Buckeye ticket office was happy to comply. In the end OSU sold a mere 9,000 of its allotment, sending the rest back.

Eventually, the Rose Bowl allotted Utah 8,000 additional tickets, meaning 33,000 were sold through the school. Beyond that, there were the Ohio State tickets and more seats obtained by Ute fans via the Rose Bowl site and secondary ticket outlets.

Bottom line: Of the 87,842 who watched the 2022 Rose Bowl, an estimated 60,000 were Utah supporters, maybe more. It was as if a full Rice-Eccles Stadium had been transplanted en masse to Pasadena, in addition to at least another 10,000 fans.

Ohio State, on the other hand, had an estimated 15,000 supporters. For one thing, the Buckeyes were pouting after losing to Michigan in late November and not qualifying for the College Football Playoff. For another, they had been to 15 previous Rose Bowls, averaging a trip every six years. They stayed home in droves.

When the game started, the Utes’ overwhelming presence was contagious and dominating. Utah went up quickly 21-7, and even after Ohio State narrowed the score to 21-14, Britain Covey — the soul of the Utes — got his hands on a kickoff and didn’t stop running until the end zone stopped him 97 yards later. It was the second longest run in more than a century of Rose Bowls.

By all rights, a kickoff return from a 5-foot-8, 170-pounder — and a Cam Rising 62-yard touchdown run from scrimmage two minutes later — should have buried the Buckeyes, who, not incidentally, were playing without their four best players — their two top receivers and their two top defenders — who opted to sit out this consolation bowl and save themselves for the NFL draft.

The only thing is, it didn’t. Stroud started figuring out he could pick apart a depleted Utah secondary (how depleted? Running back Micah Bernard played both ways, finishing third in rushing yards for the Utes and as a cornerback pressed into emergency duty he led the team in tackles with 10, nine of them solo).

Stroud connected particularly well with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a wideout who decided to play instead of sit and whose 347 receiving yards rank as the most ever in a bowl game. Any bowl game.

It was a Stroud to Smith-Njigba pass that gave Ohio State its first lead, 45-38 with 4:22 left to play. Also by all rights, that should have buried the Utes. But Barnes had other ideas, keeping it close to the finish and injecting more hope for the future.

Despite NFL aspirations of Covey, linebackers Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, Nick Ford and others, Utah is a young team with more than enough reasons to believe its first Rose Bowl will not be its last.

Still, for the fans, the exit from the first one was subdued and muted.

Thinking about what might have been and almost was, the Ute faithful filed out of the Rose Bowl somberly, heads down, past the merchandise tents.

The only items left on the shelves were Ohio State T-shirts and gear.

For most of the night, the Utes owned this place.