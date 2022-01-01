C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba have history-making connection in Rose Bowl win

PASADENA, Calif. — For the Ohio State Buckeyes, the connection between quarterback C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the Rose Bowl on Saturday proved historic.

In an instant classic 48-45 win over Utah, the freshman quarterback and sophomore wide receiver connected time and time again.

When the Buckeyes needed a first down or a touchdown, there was Smith-Njigba, hauling in another pass from Stroud.

Smith-Njigba had 15 receptions for 347 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Yes, you read that right.

“C.J. and he just have a great connection. They have a great feel, and I think there’s a lot of trust there that’s been built over the year,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said.

“They read each other really well, and they’ve got a special connection.”

Grid View Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) warms up prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A Utah Utes fan holds a sign for deceased Ute players prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day waits for his teaming the tunnel prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah alumni tailgate prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes fans dance to a live band prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Wells and Hayes Farrimond get their photo taken wile tailgating prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah alumni tailgate prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah alumni tailgate prior to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah and Ohio State fans walk around before the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Stephanie Greenhalgh of Park City wears a mask as she waits for the start of the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah fans take photos before Utah and Ohio State compete in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah fans cheer as busses of University of Utah football players arrive at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Fans purchase merchandise before Utah and Ohio State compete in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Fans purchase merchandise before Utah and Ohio State compete in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

California Highway Patrol officers have a University of Utah emblem pasted to their windshield at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

California Highway Patrol officers have a University of Utah emblem pasted to their windshield at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Busses full of University of Utah football players arrive at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Busses full of University of Utah football players arrive at the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay in the game against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back T.J. Pledger (5) jumps over Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Watts (16) in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) is congratulated after scoring against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes safety Vonte Davis (9) and Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) tackle an Ohio runner during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Utes defense gang tackle Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (12) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) scores during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) tries to grab a pass during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates his touchdown during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (6) grabs a fumble in the end zone during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) catches a touchdown during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) returns a kick off for a touchdown during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) scores a touchdown during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey and Devin Kaufusi walk off the field after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes Micah Bernard walks off the field after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) talks with Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) after he wasn’t able to make a catch during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes Micah Bernard (2) kisses Utah’s Hauati Pututau on the head after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) mourns as he walks off the field after the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes try to block the game-winning field goal by Ohio State during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes fans honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni (77) mourns the loss to Ohio State during to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi (90) hugs Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) as they walks off the field after the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) cries as he walks off the field after the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State won 48-45. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) picks up a first down on a catch and run during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) catches a touchdown during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Utah leads 35-21 at half. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) is tackled hard by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) runs during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) celebrates his touchdown throw to Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches play during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes Micah Bernard (2) consoles Utah’s Hauati Pututau after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising fist-bumps Tavion Thomas as he leaves the field after getting injured in the game against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey and defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi walk off the field after Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah fans watch Utah’s 48-45 loss to Ohio in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) and Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (8) tackle Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes punter Michael Williams (61) fumbles the ball while punting during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs for a big gain against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi (90) hurries on Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) blocks a pass intended for wide receiver Money Parks (10) in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Bryson Shaw (17) retrieves the ball after Utah Utes punter Michael Williams (61) fumbles the ball in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) stops Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) from catching a pass in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A “moment of loudness,” honoring Utes players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, who tragically died nine months apart, takes place during the game against Ohio State during the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) motions for help from the sideline as quarterback Cameron Rising lies on the ground after a play during the game against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Smith-Njigba set multiple records on New Year’s Day in Pasadena — the most receiving yards ever in a FBS bowl game, the most receiving yards in Rose Bowl history (accomplished in the third quarter) and the most receiving yards in a single game for Ohio State.

“I think Jaxon’s done what he’s done all year, and that’s just play within himself. Certainly some of the plays he made tonight was tremendous. We leaned on him a lot,” Day said.

Stroud threw for 573 yards and six touchdowns — both Rose Bowl records — on 80% accuracy with an interception.

“They played exceptionally well, particularly on offense. That quarterback is terrific,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman, and Smith-Njigba, a sophomore, entered Ohio State’s program together, and from Day One, have built chemistry and a connection.

That chemistry showed throughout Ohio State’s regular season. Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes in receiving yards with 1,259, and Stroud quarterbacked one of the best offenses in college football this season, throwing for 3,862 passing yards and 38 touchdowns.

In Pasadena, that connection paid off.

“We built that connection probably all the way back — we came in as freshmen together, came in early. We were throwing at the line the first day,” Stroud said.

“Scout team last year, we really built it. This doesn’t surprise me at all. When I heard the numbers, I didn’t really notice because he does this all the time.”

No Chris Olave, no Garrett Wilson, no problem for the Buckeyes’ offense on Saturday.

Ohio State provided the best offensive showing in Rose Bowl history.

Utah and Ohio State’s offense went blow for blow, especially in a hectic second quarter that featured Ute quarterback Cam Rising and Stroud going toe to toe.

In one span in the second quarter, there were four touchdowns scored in just over a minute.

Stroud, a Heisman finalist, attacked the middle of the field with ease.

“If he stays grounded and trusts his coach, trusts the training and the players, the scheme, and just keeps being a humble, good guy, the sky’s the limit,” Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said.

While Smith-Njigba was his favorite target, Marvin Harrison Jr. — the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison — also shined in the “Grandaddy of Them All.”

With Olave, Wilson and Smith-Njigba getting the bulk of the receptions all season, the freshman Harrison had a limited role in the regular season, with five receptions for 68 yards.

He surpassed that in the Rose Bowl, with six receptions for 71 yards and three touchdowns.

Stroud trusted Harrison on a key fourth down. Down 14-0 at the start of the second quarter, Ohio State went for it on fourth and 1, and Stroud found Harrison for a touchdown that kickstarted a scoring bonanza.

“I call Marv ‘Route Man Marv.’ His routes are amazing, especially against a good corner like (Clark Phillips III),” Stroud said. “I know (Micah Bernard), he had a decent game as well, filling in that spot. I have respect for their defense, but when my guys are rolling, I think we’re pretty much unstoppable.”

Ohio State’s offensive line provided Stroud time to throw all game, and Utah did not sack Stroud once.

“I did think that we played with more physicality up front. I thought the offensive line handled their front very well,” Day said.

Utah’s secondary was banged up, especially at cornerback. With JaTravis Broughton, Faybian Marks and Zemaiah Vaughn all out with injuries, the Utes called on running back Bernard to play the cornerback opposite Phillips III.

While Bernard certainly did an admirable job considering the stage and the circumstances, it was a nearly impossible task against Ohio State’s wide receivers.

The Buckeyes targeted Bernard often and found success.

Afterward, Bernard tweeted that it was “one of the hardest things I’ve been asked to do.”

While the Buckeyes didn’t accomplish their No. 1 goals of winning a national championship, or making the College Football Playoff, a Rose Bowl championship is pretty sweet.

“I just try to take in every moment every time the ball’s in the air,” Smith-Njigba said. “I feel like I did that today, so it’s a blessing.”