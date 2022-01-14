Elder Holland to speak at BYU as apostles focus on young adults

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Last weekend, six Latter-day Saint apostles delivered a cavalcade of streamed addresses to the church’s young adults.

That outreach continued Tuesday when a seventh addressed the church’s missionaries around the world. Next week, an eighth apostle will speak to young adults at the church’s flagship university.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will speak at BYU again next Tuesday, when he will deliver a campus devotional, according to BYU’s website.

Sunday’s apostolic livestreams rolled out throughout the day in a series of Young Adult Area Devotionals:

On Tuesday, Elder Ulisses Soares spoke in a worldwide devotional broadcast to the church’s missionaries.

Elder Holland will speak Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. in the Marriott Center.

BYU has not released a full calendar of forums and devotionals for this semester, and Elder Holland is not listed on the main university calendar, but a news release about last Tuesday’s devotional by President Camille N. Johnson, the Primary General President, revealed next week’s speaker.

A previous news release about forums stated that Pulitzer Prize winner Marilynne Robinson will speak at a campus forum in the Marriott Center on Jan. 25.

Robinson won the Pulitzer for fiction for her 2004 novel “Gilead.” She also has won the Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Elder Holland spoke at BYU’s Annual University Conference in August. He said BYU must be a university that “not only stands but stands unquestionably committed to its unique academic mission and to the church that sponsors it.”

In that same meeting, BYU President Kevin Worthen announced the creation of an Office of Belonging led by a new vice president-level administrator who will join Worthen’s cabinet, the President’s Council. The announcement came six months after it was recommended by the official campus Committee on Race, Equity & Belonging.

Elder Holland’s remarks will also be broadcast live on BYUtv, BYUtv.org, KBYU-TV 11, Classical 89 FM, BYUradio 107.9 FM and SiriusXM 143.

