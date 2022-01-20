From Eric Weddle to the Red Rocks, what’s next in 2022?

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

The year 2022 has just begun, but there’s plenty of things going on in University of Utah sports.

Defensive tackles coach Sione Po’uha retired while Quinton Ganther was hired as the Utes’ new running backs coach.

Former Utes star Eric Weddle came out of retirement to join the Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Monday’s NFL wild-card game.

The No. 4 ranked Utah gymnastics team defeated No. 3 Oklahoma, prompting senior Sydney Soloski to say, “We were ranked No. 4 in the preseason, so obviously people thought we were pretty good at gymnastics, but this was us showing them that we are not going to stay No. 4. That is not what we are after. We have talent and are a very determined and confident team. Tonight showed that we are a force to be reckoned with, and we are only going to get better.”

Days later, the Red Rocks vaulted to No. 2 in the national rankings.

And the Runnin’ Utes fell in heartbreaking fashion at Arizona State Monday afternoon.

What more does 2022 have in store?

6: Losses in a row for the Utah men’s basketball team.

7: Lead that the Utah women’s basketball team had at halftime against No. 2 Stanford before losing 83-73.

197.775: The Red Rocks’ score in their win over No. 3 Oklahoma.

“I support the Utes and coach Smith. This is not very surprising as Utah is in full rebuild. Keep your heads up guys and keep fighting, good things will still happen this year if you compete, and you will succeed in the future too. Utah basketball will come back, it just takes some time, and trust the process. Nothing wrong with the coach or the team chemistry, just be patient fans and support them.”

“College recruiters make the same mistake over and over again: they fixate on a physical prototype and ignore what they see on the field and on film. It’s a prejudice that will continue to benefit the Utes. Will be fun to watch defenders try to cover and wrap this kid (Ryan Peppins) up.”

Jan. 20 | 9 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. UCLA | @Salt Lake City | FS1

Jan. 21 | 7 p.m. | Gymnastics | vs. Arizona State | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network

Jan. 21 | 7 p.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. Arizona | @Tucson, Arizona | Pac-12 Network

Jan. 22 | 4:30 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. USC | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network

Jan. 23 | 2 p.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. Arizona State | @Tempe, Arizona | Pac-12 Network