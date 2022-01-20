 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Instagram could cost money now. Here’s why

Instagram is testing a subscription service for creators to be able to earn a predicable income

By Gitanjali Poonia
Instagram is switching to a new approach that allows creators to make money through subscriptions on the app.

Fans can pay a monthly fee to access subscriber-only content from creators they follow.

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook and CEO of parent company Meta, announced the test in a post on Wednesday. “This will help creators earn more by offering benefits to their most engaged followers like access to exclusive Lives and Stories,” he wrote. “I’m excited to keep building tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and to put these tools in more creators’ hands soon.”

Per Variety, the subscriptions service is currently being tested with U.S.-based creators who can now set a monthly price and have a “subscribe” button on their profile.

  • The company identified a few users who are a part of the testing, including @alanchikinchow, @sedona._, @alizakelly, @kelseylynncook, @elliottnorris, @jordanchiles, @jackjerry, @bunnymichael, @donalleniii and @lonnieiiv.
  • These creators can set their own subscription rates ranging from $0.99 per month up to $99.99 per month.
  • Instagram is not expected to take a cut of the subscription revenues until at least 2023, according to The Verge.

In a recent video, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that subscriptions are “one of the best ways” for influencers to have a predictable income.

