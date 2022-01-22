 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Jazz will be without Donovan Mitchell against Warriors on Sunday

The All-Star guard will miss a third straight game with a concussion.

By Sarah Todd
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shows frustration as he walks to the bench after losing the ball and committing a foul as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Cavs won 111-91.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

SAN FRANCISCO — The Utah Jazz have been without Donovan Mitchell for the last two games, and they’ll be without him when they return to the court on Sunday.

Mitchell suffered a concussion against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday and has been in the NBA’s concussion protocol since then.

The Jazz told reporters that Mitchell did not travel to San Francisco with the Jazz on Saturday, that he remains in the concussion protocol and thus that he will not play against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Additionally on the Jazz injury report, Rudy Gobert (left ankle soreness) and Trent Forrest (right hip contusion) are both questionable to play at Golden State.

Hassan Whiteside, who has missed five games after testing positive for COVID-19, has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocol but is listed as questionable to play on Sunday as he returns to game-ready condition.

The Jazz tip off against the Warriors at 6:30 p.m. MST on NBA TV.

