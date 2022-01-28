What can be done to get fans back in the seats at Runnin’ Utes games?

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Sure, it’s been a tough season. But where have all the Ute basketball supporters gone?

Fans who have attended Runnin’ Utes’ basketball games have probably noticed that fewer and fewer people are showing up at the Huntsman Center for games this season. Actually, attendance has been slipping for several years now, along with season ticket sales, according to numbers provided by the university to the Deseret News.

What can be done to fix it?

The Deseret News’ Utes basketball beat writer Jay Drew spoke to a half-dozen or so longtime fans and/or season ticket holders to get their input, and summed up most of their advice in a lengthy article on the subject.

Numbers game

1-10: Pac-12 record of the Utah men’s basketball team.

9: Consecutive games the Runnin’ Utes have lost.

13.5: Points averaged by leading scorer Branden Carlson, who returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous five games.

“Former Utes were in on two of the winning plays this past weekend. Matt Gay kicked the walk-off field goal to win it for the Rams, and Mitch Wishnowsky spotted and held for the Forty Niners’ winning kick. And they will face each other this coming weekend to decide the NFC Championship. How would this look. ... Gay kicks a go ahead field goal, and then Wishnowsky fumbles a snap on a punt but picks up the ball and runs sixty yards for the winning TD? One of them will be in the Super Bowl, that is certain.”

— stathis

“Man the Utes are trying, playing hard, just can’t make a basket when needed or within 5 feet of the basket, so many missed bunnies (USC length and jumping ability) “the ball didn’t go in the hoop” that’s for sure, it was good to see Madsen get some confidence in his shot, hopefully they can get healthy and win a couple more games before the season ends ... sidenote, not sure USC can win it all by the way the shoot free throws, it will catch up to them in a tight game.”

— packers

Jan. 28 | 7 p.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. Colorado | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network

Jan. 29 | 2 p.m. | Gymnastics | vs. Stanford | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Network

Jan. 29 | 3 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. Washington | @Seattle, Washington | Pac-12 Network

Jan. 30 | Noon | Women’s basketball | vs. Colorado | @Boulder, Colorado | Pac-12 Network