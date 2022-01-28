 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Willow, the white house cat, has arrived

The green-eyed farm cat is settling into her new home — the White House

By Gitanjali Poonia
Willow is laying down.
Willow, the Biden family’s new pet cat, wanders around the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2022 in Washington. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added Willow, a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white feline from Pennsylvania, to their pet family.
Erin Scott, The White House via Associated Press

Willow, the cat, is a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white farm cat from Pennsylvania and she’s settling into the White House, per The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden finally added the long-promised cat to their family of pets.

  • “Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” said Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesperson.
  • Jill Biden took to Twitter to share photos of the cat.

The cat made quite the impression on the first lady in 2020 when she jumped up on stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop.

  • “Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden,” said Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s press secretary, per The New York Times.

Willow is named after Jill Biden’s hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

  • After Biden was elected into office, the first lady said they would bring a kitty to the White House but her arrival has been full of delays.
  • The cat will be joining Commander, a German shepherd puppy which was a gift to the president from his brother James Biden and his wife, Sara.

Per Axios, the last time a cat lived in the White House was India during President George W. Bush’s administration.

Next Up In U.S. & World

Loading comments...

The Latest

What BYU women’s basketball’s absence from NCAA’s top 16 rankings says about Cougars’ national impression

By Brandon Judd

In a solidly Republican state, it’s wrong to restrict primaries to party members only

By Readers' Forum

Caleb Lohner, and the highs and lows of learning a craft

By Dave McCann

How many active devices does Apple have now?

By Gitanjali Poonia

Draining Spring Lake in Utah County for repairs sparks concern for feathered residents

By Arianne Brown, KSL.com

Jazz sign Danuel House to another 10-day deal

By Sarah Todd