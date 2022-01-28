How many active devices does Apple have now?

Apple has had incredible growth, especially because of the boom during the holiday season of 2021 where the company sold an additional 150 million devices, per The Verge.

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed during a recent earnings call with investors that the company now has 1.8 billion active devices, up from the 1.65 billion Apple reported last year.

“Today we are proud to announce Apple’s biggest quarter ever,” said Cook, adding that its revenue is up by 11% from last year, much more than the company was expecting, according to iMore, a publication dedicated to Apple products.

“We set all-time records for both developed and emerging markets and saw revenue growth across all of our product categories except for iPad, which we said would be supply-constrained,” said Cook.

“What we expect for the March quarter is solid year-over-year revenue growth,” Cook said. “And we expect supply constraints in the March quarter to be less than they were in the December quarter.”

He also hinted at Apple’s plans to invest in the metaverse.

How much money did Apple make this quarter?

The company made $123.9 billion in revenue and $34.6 billion in profits, making it a record-breaking quarter, according to Apple’s first-quarter results.