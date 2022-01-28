Conner Mantz among four runners with BYU ties competing in prestigious Millrose Games

Four current or former BYU athletes — all of them collegiate national champions — will compete in the 114th annual Millrose Games in New York City Saturday. It is considered one of the premier indoor track and field meets in the world.

Conner Mantz will compete in the 5,000-meter run and Whittni Orton and Courtney Wayment will compete in the 3,000-meter run. Anna Camp will compete in the mile.

Mantz and Orton won the men’s and women’s individual titles, respectively, at the NCAA cross-country championships in November in the final race of their collegiate careers. Camp, who also joined the professional ranks, is the 2021 NCAA 1,500-meter champ, and Wayment, who still competes for BYU, is the 2021 NCAA indoor 3,000-meter champ.

“Conner has his work cut out for him,” says Mantz’s coach, Ed Eyestone. “That’s a loaded field in the 5,000.”

Mantz’s competition will include Cole Hocker, the NCAA 1,500-meter champ and sixth-place finisher in the Olympic Games, and Cooper Teare, the NCAA 5,000-meter champion. Both Hocker and Teare turned pro in the fall. Camp will also face a loaded field in the women’s mile, which will include Olympic 800-meter champ Athing Mu, USA champ Elle Purrier and Australian Olympic finalist Jessica Hull.

Former Syracuse High runner Hunter Woodhall, who competed collegiately at Arkansas and has represented the U.S. in international competitions, will run in the men’s 400 on Saturday.