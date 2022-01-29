NFL legend Tom Brady is reportedly retiring.

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that, according to sources, Brady will call it a career after 22 seasons.

Brady, considered by many to be the greatest quarterback in NFL history, would be leaving the game with a long list of huge accomplishments after being selected with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft.

Most notably, he won the Super Bowl a record seven times — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and was named the game’s MVP five times.

The 44-year-old Brady is retiring after the Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams.