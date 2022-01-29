 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Tom Brady is reportedly retiring

By Ryan McDonald
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. Brady will be retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL, ESPN reported Saturday (AP Photo/Alex Menendez).
Alex Menendez, Associated Press

NFL legend Tom Brady is reportedly retiring.

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that, according to sources, Brady will call it a career after 22 seasons.

Brady, considered by many to be the greatest quarterback in NFL history, would be leaving the game with a long list of huge accomplishments after being selected with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL draft.

Most notably, he won the Super Bowl a record seven times — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and was named the game’s MVP five times.

The 44-year-old Brady is retiring after the Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Jaxson Dart reportedly makes transfer decision

By Ryan McDonald

Utah basketball suspends Dusan Mahorcic ahead of Washington game

By Jay Drew

'Sled Zeppelin' and 'Rudy Snowbert': Salt Lake's snowplow fleet now has names

By Carter Williams, KSL.com

These Utah ties are fighting for a spot in the Super Bowl

By Brandon Judd

High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Bingham jumps over Davis for top spot in 6A

By James Edward

High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update

By James Edward