Billionaire fashion mogul Rihanna is pregnant

Rihanna is pregnant.

What’s happening: Rihanna — singer, billionaire and beauty brand leader — is expecting a child with rapper A$AP Rocky, People magazine reports

New photos from People magazine show Rihanna with a baby bump.

She has been reportedly dating A$AP Rocky since January 2020.

Other celebrity news websites TMZ and Page Six confirmed the news as well.

Yes, but: Rihanna, real name is Robyn Fenty, and A$AP Rocky, real name is Rakim Mayers, have not made the news public yet.

E! News reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky weren’t in a serious relationship since they began hanging out after Rihanna split with Hassan Jameel, the deputy president for the family-owned conglomerate, Abdul Latif Jameel,

What they’ve said: A$AP Rocky told GQ magazine that his love for Rihanna was unmatched.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

One thought to go: Should we check on Drake?