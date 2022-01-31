Billionaire fashion mogul Rihanna is pregnant

Rihanna is pregnant.
What’s happening: Rihanna — singer, billionaire and beauty brand leader — is expecting a child with rapper A$AP Rocky, People magazine reports
- New photos from People magazine show Rihanna with a baby bump.
- She has been reportedly dating A$AP Rocky since January 2020.
- Other celebrity news websites TMZ and Page Six confirmed the news as well.
Yes, but: Rihanna, real name is Robyn Fenty, and A$AP Rocky, real name is Rakim Mayers, have not made the news public yet.
- E! News reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky weren’t in a serious relationship since they began hanging out after Rihanna split with Hassan Jameel, the deputy president for the family-owned conglomerate, Abdul Latif Jameel,
What they’ve said: A$AP Rocky told GQ magazine that his love for Rihanna was unmatched.
- “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”
- “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”
One thought to go: Should we check on Drake?
Loading comments...