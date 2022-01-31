 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Billionaire fashion mogul Rihanna is pregnant

Rihanna has been photographed with a baby bump

By Herb Scribner
Rihanna in Los Angeles.
Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on on Aug. 28, 2021.
Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

Rihanna is pregnant.

What’s happening: Rihanna — singer, billionaire and beauty brand leader — is expecting a child with rapper A$AP Rocky, People magazine reports

  • New photos from People magazine show Rihanna with a baby bump.
  • She has been reportedly dating A$AP Rocky since January 2020.
  • Other celebrity news websites TMZ and Page Six confirmed the news as well.

Yes, but: Rihanna, real name is Robyn Fenty, and A$AP Rocky, real name is Rakim Mayers, have not made the news public yet.

  • E! News reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky weren’t in a serious relationship since they began hanging out after Rihanna split with Hassan Jameel, the deputy president for the family-owned conglomerate, Abdul Latif Jameel,

What they’ve said: A$AP Rocky told GQ magazine that his love for Rihanna was unmatched.

  • “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”
  • “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

One thought to go: Should we check on Drake?

Next Up In Entertainment

Loading comments...

The Latest

The FDA just fully approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

By Herb Scribner

Groundbreakings announced for Lindon Utah and Farmington New Mexico Temples

By Trent Toone

Is Salt Lake City a good city for cheese lovers?

By Herb Scribner

Here are the highest paying jobs in every state

By Herb Scribner

Jazz struggle to ignore emotions after Joe Ingles injury in loss to Timberwolves

By Sarah Todd

Employment in the West: Which states pay the most?

By K. Sophie Will