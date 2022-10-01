High school football: RPI rankings Week 8 update — Timpview, Juab, Enterprise take over top spots in respective classifications

There was a change at the top of the high school football RPI rankings in three of the six classifications after the Week 8 slate of games.

Timpview (4A), Juab (3A) and Enterprise (1A) each moved up one place from No. 2 to No. 1 in their respective classifications after wins on Friday.

Timpview dominated Orem for the 62-42 victory as it vaulted ahead of Springville for the top spot in 5A. Timpview faces Lehi in Week 9 in the marquee game of the week that could ultimately determine the top seed for the playoffs.

In 3A, previous No. 1 Grantsville fell to No. 3 after losing to Morgan on Friday night. Juab and Morgan now occupy the top spots in 3A, which will likely remain unchanged before the final RPI rankings are released after Week 10.

In 1A, previous No. 1 Layton Christian lost on the road at Sugar-Salem, Idaho, with Enterprise vaulting into the No. 1 spot as it improved to 8-0.

The top teams in the other three classifications remained with Corner Canyon (6A), Crimson Cliffs (4A) and South Summit (2A).

Here’s a look at each classification, noting the change from Week 7 to Week 8:

Class 6A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Corner Cyn. 0.733 0.750 0.744 0.606 6-2 0 2 Am. Fork 0.715 0.750 0.707 0.590 6-2 3 3 Skyridge 0.709 0.875 0.556 0.650 7-1 0 4 Bingham 0.679 0.750 0.619 0.634 6-2 7 5 Farmington 0.673 0.875 0.500 0.542 7-1 -3 6 Davis 0.649 0.625 0.705 0.508 5-3 4 7 West Jordan 0.639 0.714 0.571 0.602 5-2 0 8 Lone Peak 0.639 0.548 0.743 0.579 4-3 -4 9 Mtn. Ridge 0.629 0.750 0.530 0.530 6-2 -3 10 Riverton 0.595 0.625 0.574 0.548 5-3 -1 11 Granger 0.591 0.714 0.490 0.489 5-2 1 12 Pl. Grove 0.583 0.625 0.535 0.610 5-3 -4 13 West 0.581 0.714 0.469 0.484 5-2 0 14 Syracuse 0.579 0.750 0.411 0.571 6-2 0 15 Layton 0.547 0.625 0.464 0.566 5-3 0 16 Roy 0.523 0.625 0.423 0.517 5-3 0 17 Cyprus 0.459 0.375 0.542 0.461 3-5 0 18 Herriman 0.448 0.250 0.616 0.585 2-6 0 19 Fremont 0.437 0.250 0.607 0.516 2-6 0 20 Weber 0.421 0.250 0.571 0.511 2-6 2 21 Westlake 0.408 0.250 0.536 0.546 2-6 -1 22 Copper Hills 0.402 0.250 0.536 0.489 2-6 -1 23 Kearns 0.342 0.250 0.405 0.475 2-6 1 24 Taylorsville 0.296 0.250 0.310 0.439 2-6 -1 25 Hunter 0.294 0.125 0.429 0.452 1-7 0 26 Clearfield 0.263 0.000 0.476 0.484 0-8 0

Class 5A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Timpview 0.750 0.857 0.676 0.602 6-1 1 2 Brighton 0.726 0.875 0.625 0.511 7-1 5 3 Springville 0.721 0.875 0.598 0.585 7-1 -2 4 Lehi 0.718 1.000 0.468 0.572 8-0 -1 5 Bountiful 0.696 0.750 0.679 0.527 6-2 -1 6 Stansbury 0.668 1.000 0.368 0.528 8-0 -1 7 Spanish Fork 0.657 0.714 0.622 0.552 5-2 1 8 Woods Cross 0.612 0.625 0.619 0.520 5-3 12 9 Provo 0.605 0.625 0.601 0.531 5-3 1 10 Orem 0.601 0.571 0.650 0.514 4-3 -1 11 Cedar Valley 0.596 0.625 0.589 0.499 5-3 1 12 Payson 0.588 0.750 0.446 0.496 6-2 1 13 East 0.561 0.500 0.628 0.536 4-4 3 14 Bonneville 0.561 0.625 0.500 0.546 5-3 -8 15 Box Elder 0.558 0.625 0.500 0.519 5-3 -4 16 Park City 0.549 0.750 0.357 0.510 6-2 -1 17 Skyline 0.541 0.500 0.582 0.543 4-4 -3 18 Timpanogos 0.529 0.750 0.315 0.496 6-2 -1 19 Viewmont 0.485 0.500 0.464 0.513 4-4 -1 20 Wasatch 0.475 0.375 0.565 0.514 3-5 -1 21 Alta 0.473 0.375 0.551 0.565 3-5 0 22 Uintah 0.428 0.250 0.601 0.447 2-6 1 23 Northridge 0.428 0.375 0.470 0.471 3-5 5 24 Highland 0.421 0.375 0.452 0.482 3-5 0 25 Olympus 0.402 0.375 0.411 0.481 3-5 -3 26 Tooele 0.381 0.250 0.494 0.459 2-6 -1 27 Salem Hills 0.378 0.250 0.476 0.517 2-6 -1 28 Mtn. View 0.326 0.125 0.500 0.449 1-7 2 29 Maple Mtn. 0.325 0.125 0.482 0.519 1-7 0 30 Jordan 0.316 0.250 0.358 0.427 2-6 -3 31 Hillcrest 0.226 0.000 0.411 0.414 0-8 0 32 Murray 0.181 0.000 0.307 0.432 0-8 0

Class 4A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Crimson Clf 0.667 0.875 0.476 0.586 7-1 0 2 Desert Hills 0.623 0.625 0.631 0.581 5-3 0 3 Snow Cyn 0.598 0.625 0.579 0.565 5-3 2 4 Ridgeline 0.595 0.625 0.589 0.489 5-3 0 5 Dixie 0.570 0.571 0.573 0.553 4-3 -2 6 Sky View 0.506 0.500 0.511 0.512 4-4 2 7 Mtn. Crest 0.493 0.500 0.482 0.515 4-4 -1 8 Cedar 0.479 0.429 0.514 0.550 3-4 -1 9 Logan 0.458 0.500 0.407 0.495 4-4 0 10 Green Cyn 0.376 0.125 0.607 0.464 1-7 0 11 Hurricane 0.357 0.125 0.560 0.492 1-7 0 12 Bear River 0.355 0.250 0.429 0.497 2-6 0 13 Pine View 0.262 0.000 0.472 0.494 0-6 0

Class 3A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Juab 0.724 1.000 0.488 0.540 8-0 1 2 Morgan 0.701 1.000 0.437 0.540 8-0 1 3 Grantsville 0.685 0.875 0.518 0.581 7-1 -2 4 Canyon View 0.585 0.625 0.554 0.549 5-3 0 5 Richfield 0.535 0.625 0.452 0.501 5-3 0 6 Manti 0.523 0.500 0.554 0.488 4-4 3 7 Juan Diego 0.507 0.500 0.515 0.507 4-4 3 8 No. Sanpete 0.501 0.375 0.622 0.527 3-5 0 9 Ben Lomond 0.485 0.333 0.643 0.456 3-5 -3 10 Ogden 0.453 0.286 0.617 0.469 2-5 -3 11 Union 0.434 0.375 0.463 0.572 3-5 0 12 Carbon 0.329 0.250 0.368 0.510 2-6 0

Class 2A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 So. Summit 0.802 1.219 0.417 0.660 8-0 0 2 San Juan 0.772 1.094 0.489 0.601 8-0 0 3 Emery 0.648 0.714 0.619 0.479 4-3 0 4 Summit Ac. 0.607 0.719 0.513 0.524 5-3 1 5 Beaver 0.579 0.625 0.549 0.500 5-3 -1 6 Judge 0.506 0.438 0.582 0.472 3-5 0 7 Providence 0.466 0.500 0.412 0.558 3-4 0 8 So. Sevier 0.423 0.321 0.503 0.522 2-5 1 9 Millard 0.417 0.125 0.693 0.483 1-7 -1 10 Delta 0.380 0.125 0.596 0.552 1-7 0 11 ALA 0.328 0.000 0.623 0.478 0-8 1 12 Grand 0.313 0.286 0.299 0.494 2-5 -1