Utahn Jaxson Dart just helped beat a top 10 team

Former Roy and Corner Canyon High quarterback Jaxson Dart can add a win over a top 10 team to his resume.

In one of the biggest games on the national college football schedule Saturday, Dart helped the 14th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels to a 22-19 win over the 7th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats.

To be sure, Dart wasn’t great, as he finished 15 of 29 for 213 yards with no touchdowns and an interception (he added 40 rushing yards on five carries) in a matchup against Kentucky signal caller Will Levis, who is expected to be among the top NFL draft picks in 2023.

Levis finished 18 of 24 for just 220 yards, although he had two touchdown passes against no interceptions.

For the season, Dart is now 51 of 82 for 697 yards with five touchdowns against two interceptions in his first campaign after transferring from USC.

The Rebels took a 14-6 lead in the first quarter and then held off the Wildcats. Kentucky did score what would have been the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute to play, but it was called back because of a penalty and then Ole Miss forced a fumble on the next play to seal the win.

The Rebels are now 5-0. Saturday was a true measuring stick game for them, as their first four contests of the season were against bad teams.

They entered Saturday sixth in the country in points allowed at just 10 per game.