Salt Lake City Stars have a new place to call home

The Salt Lake City Stars are moving. But don’t worry, they aren’t going very far.

After playing the last few seasons at Bruin Arena on the campus of Salt Lake Community College, the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate announced that it will play 2022-23 season home games at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

The Stars’ first home game of the season will be Nov. 21.

“The Stars look forward to starting this new era in our new home at the Maverik Center and to enhancing the game-night experience for both our fans and players,” Stars president Jonathan Rinehart said in a statement. “Based in West Valley City, the Stars will maintain our proximity to the Jazz and continue to serve an important development role for the franchise, while also growing our commitment to that community.”

𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 ✨@𝒎𝒂𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒌_𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓 ✨#𝙄𝙩𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙚 pic.twitter.com/Kb3JvPsbpW — Salt Lake City Stars (@slcstars) October 10, 2022

Home to the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies and the site of the ice hockey competition in the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, the Maverik Center will be a pretty significant step up for the Jazz’s developmental squad.

In addition to the announcement of a venue change, the Stars released their 2022-23 schedule Monday.

Highlights on the schedule include the two-game homestand on Nov. 21 and 22 in which the Stars will debut at the Maverik Center against the Santa Cruz Warriors, hosting Scoot Henderson and other top 2023 NBA draft prospects of the G League Ignite on Nov. 28, and two games to be held at Vivint Arena on Nov. 10 against the Ontario Clippers and Feb. 4 against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.