Justin Tucker just made a game-winning kick. Again

Justin Tucker has long been known as one of the best — if not the best — kickers in NFL history and, on Sunday, he reminded everyone why.

Tucker made four field goals during the Baltimore Ravens’ 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, including a game-winner as the final seconds of the game clock ticked down.

That final kick, from 43 yards out, added to Tucker’s almost unbelievable resume.

“Tucker has now made 61 straight kicks in either the fourth quarter or overtime, and he has made 19 game-winning kicks. He’s a perfect 17-for-17 during his career on kicks in the final minute of regulation or overtime,” according to the Baltimore Ravens website.

What NFL records does Justin Tucker hold?

In addition to being clutch under pressure, Tucker has proven to be one of the most accurate kickers in the history of the league — with one of the strongest legs.

He holds the record for the longest made field goal (66 yards) and for the fewest number of games required to reach 300 successful kicks, according to The New York Times.

“Tucker also holds the NFL record for accuracy. Since his rookie year in 2012, he has made 91.1% of his field-goal attempts, and over the past decade, he has scored an average of 136 points per year — which is more than any other player, in any position, ever,” the article said.

Using @NextGenStats ball tracking data, Justin Tucker's game winning field goal crossed the upright with a y-coordinate (width of field) of 26.52.



The exact middle of the field is y= 26.67



That is, if the uprights were half a yard wide, the kick would have still been good — Michael Lopez (@StatsbyLopez) October 10, 2022

Why is Justin Tucker so good?

In recent interviews, Tucker has credited multiple factors with explaining his success on the field.

For one thing, he makes time in his prekick routine for a short prayer, which helps him calm his nerves.

“Whether I’m feeling confident, or nervous or outright afraid, that’s why I always make it a point to say a brief prayer as I’m lining up the kick,” he said after Sunday’s game.

Tucker also credited his teammates, especially those directly involved in his kicks, with setting him up for success.

“My feelings don’t matter. What matters is seeing the ball snapped with 12 o’clock laces from Nick Moore. Seeing the ball spotted cleanly from Jordan Stout. ... From there, I’m just a system kicker. The ball kicks itself at that point,” Tucker said.

