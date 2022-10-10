‘Back to the Future’ stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite

“Back to the Future” stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox shared an emotional reunion this weekend.

Driving the news: Videos and photos of Lloyd and Fox reuniting at New York Comic Con went viral this weekend. The “Back to the Future” stars shared an emotional embrace on stage, Variety reported.



In 1991, at age 29, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He told the NYCC audience that Lloyd has provided much support to him as he has struggled with the disease, according to Variety. The video has brought a lot of awareness to Parkinson’s disease on Twitter.

What they’re saying: Fans of the sci-fi comedy, released 37 years ago, were thrilled by the stars’ reunion. Emotional responses to the reunion video flooded the internet, and some fans even said it brought them to tears.

Rex, not all heroes wear capes. I have 3 gens of Parkinson’s in my fam, and the internal self-consciousness and external stigma are real. Michael J. Fox is a hero. This brought tears of joy to my eyes. 💪 — 𝙱𝚘𝚋 𝙷𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚎 (@bobhille) October 9, 2022

I think it's safe to safe that today belongs to Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. As It should do.

It's a beautiful moment in time. https://t.co/FwcBJ1AJOA — The Sting (@TSting18) October 9, 2022

This moved me, a fans account of buying an autograph from Michael J. Fox. Describing the signing procedure Michael had to endure.



There is a positive to this: Awareness of the ravages of Parkinson’s disease. Focus on possible cures. A kinder you, after witnessing such bravery. pic.twitter.com/fcFytEUSPV — Jewel Shepard (@Jewelshepard) October 9, 2022

As a 14-yr-old I had a photo of Michael J Fox stuck to the inside of my desk lid at school. He was my idol. I am now 51 years old, and it breaks my heart to see how the horrendous Parkinson's has taken its toll on him, but you know something? STILL my idol. A brave, special man. — Dee71 (@SheTheDee1971) October 9, 2022

Details: Following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease, Fox launched the Micheal J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

