Monday, October 10, 2022 
‘Back to the Future’ stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite

Fans are in awe of Michael J Fox’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease

By Margaret Darby
Michael J. Fox attends “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s” gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York.

Michael J. Fox attends “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s” gala benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at Jazz at Lincoln Center Frederick P. Rose Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in New York.

Charles Sykes, Invision via Associated Press

“Back to the Future” stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox shared an emotional reunion this weekend.

Driving the news: Videos and photos of Lloyd and Fox reuniting at New York Comic Con went viral this weekend. The “Back to the Future” stars shared an emotional embrace on stage, Variety reported.

  • In 1991, at age 29, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He told the NYCC audience that Lloyd has provided much support to him as he has struggled with the disease, according to Variety. The video has brought a lot of awareness to Parkinson’s disease on Twitter.

What they’re saying: Fans of the sci-fi comedy, released 37 years ago, were thrilled by the stars’ reunion. Emotional responses to the reunion video flooded the internet, and some fans even said it brought them to tears.

Details: Following his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease, Fox launched the Micheal J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

  • Since its launch in 2000, the foundation has raised over $1 billion for research.
  • Parkinson’s disease is known as a movement disorder. It occurs when the brain cells that create dopamine stop working or die. Dopamine is the chemical that coordinates movement.

