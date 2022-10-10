Utah State nearly doubled the size of its 2023 recruiting class over the last two days

Utah State football’s 2023 recruiting class had been coming along slowly, but that has changed in recent days.

On Sunday, the Aggies received a commitment from Ronald Fuselier, a JUCO cornerback from Richmond, Georgia.

Then on Monday, Utah State added its second commitment in as many days, when Davon Booth, a JUCO running back out of El Monte, California, announced his intentions to attend Utah State as well.

Fuselier, an unrated prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals, is listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds and most recently played at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, California.

Fuselier has played in 14 total games over two years at Allan Hancock, totaling 32 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Thus far this season, in five games played, Fuselier has recorded five tackles and three pass breakups.

Per both recruiting services, Utah State is the only school to offer Fuselier a scholarship currently.

Booth — a three-star prospect coming out of El Monte High School, according to 247 Sports — is in a similar position to Fuselier, only at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California.

As a freshman last season, Booth played in 11 games and rushed for 564 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

In four games played this season, Booth has been even better, rushing for 462 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, Booth had a scholarship offer from San Jose State coming out of high school, per 247 Sports.

The Aggies’ 2023 recruiting class is now up to six players in total, including a pair of Utahns in Skyridge quarterback McCae Hillstead and Ridgeline wide receiver Jackson Olsen.

